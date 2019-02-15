Hackaday Podcast Ep6 – Reversing iPod Screens, Hot Isotopes, We <3 Parts, and Biometric Toiletseats

What’s the buzz in the hackersphere this week? Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys recap their favorite hacks and articles from the past seven days. In Episode Six we cover an incredible reverse engineering effort Mike Harrison put in with iPod nano replacement screens. We dip our toes in the radioactive world of deep-space power sources, spend some time adoring parts and partsmakers, and take a very high-brow look at toilet-seat technology. In our quickfire hacks we discuss coherent sound (think of it as akin to laminar flow, but for audio), minimal IDEs for embedded, hand-tools for metalwork, and the little ESP32 bot that could.

Links for all discussed on the show are found below. As always, join in the comments below as we’ll be watching those as we work on next week’s episode!

Episode 6 Show Notes:

New This Week:

Elliot found some great hardware second hand: He got an original Spacemouse (a bit about 3Dconnexion who made them) This goes along with Roger Cheng’s coverage of the boon to hackers that is the unclutter movement: The Life-Changing Magic of Buying Stuff to Hack

Mike is headed to China in March and wants recommendations of what to do there and what might make interesting Hackaday articles Will be attending Electronica China in Shanghai Shanghai has a maglev! Planning to go to a Seeed Studios meetup in Shenzhen Will stop by Ho Chi Mihn City, Vietnam and hang out with Sean Boyce for a Hackaday meetup Unfortunately, the Lucky Knot bridge is 1,000 km from where he’ll be Leave a comment below with your suggestions for geek culture and other things of interest in those cities



Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quicklinks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: