Hackaday Podcast Ep6 – Reversing iPod Screens, Hot Isotopes, We <3 Parts, and Biometric Toiletseats

What’s the buzz in the hackersphere this week? Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys recap their favorite hacks and articles from the past seven days. In Episode Six we cover an incredible reverse engineering effort Mike Harrison put in with iPod nano replacement screens. We dip our toes in the radioactive world of deep-space power sources, spend some time adoring parts and partsmakers, and take a very high-brow look at toilet-seat technology. In our quickfire hacks we discuss coherent sound (think of it as akin to laminar flow, but for audio), minimal IDEs for embedded, hand-tools for metalwork, and the little ESP32 bot that could.
Links for all discussed on the show are found below. As always, join in the comments below as we’ll be watching those as we work on next week’s episode!
Episode 6 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Elliot found some great hardware second hand:
- He got an original Spacemouse (a bit about 3Dconnexion who made them)
- This goes along with Roger Cheng’s coverage of the boon to hackers that is the unclutter movement:
- Mike is headed to China in March and wants recommendations of what to do there and what might make interesting Hackaday articles
- Will be attending Electronica China in Shanghai
- Planning to go to a Seeed Studios meetup in Shenzhen
- Will stop by Ho Chi Mihn City, Vietnam and hang out with Sean Boyce for a Hackaday meetup
- Unfortunately, the Lucky Knot bridge is 1,000 km from where he’ll be
- Leave a comment below with your suggestions for geek culture and other things of interest in those cities
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Putting An Out Of Work iPod Display To Good Use
- Mike Harrison is a wizard. Here’s a 10-part video series on this iPod screen reverse engineering project.
- This Light Up Sorter Is A Bright Idea
- Backround on a SCARA arm
- Toilet Seat Could Save Your Ass
- A Crash Course In 3D Printed Venturi Pumps
- Spectrometer Is Inexpensive And Capable
- Hidden Led Video Wall At The Oregon Museum Of Science
Quicklinks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- The Deep Space Energy Crisis Could Soon Be Over
- Al Williams’ article on Brown’s Ferry Nuclear Incident
- Eight Years Of Partmaking A Love Story For Parts
- Joshua Vasquez’s series on making anything from Delrin:
- Gerrit Coetzee’s closer look at Delrin/Acetel