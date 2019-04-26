Hackaday Podcast Ep16: 3D Printing with Steel, Molding with Expanded Foam, QUIP-Package Parts, and Aged Solder

Join editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys to recap the week in hardware hacking. This episode looks at microfluidics using Shrinky Dinks, expanding foam to build airplane wings, the insidious effect of time on component solder points, and Airsoft BBs used in 3D printing. Finishing out the episode we have an interview with two brothers who started up a successful business in the Shenzhen electronics markets.
Episode 016 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Elliot’s headed to VCF Europe this weekend
- VCFe 20.0 – Vintage Computer Festival Europe
- He hopes to play the vector game Space Duel there
- Mike’s off to KiCon 2019, both Anool Mahidharia and Kerry Scharfglass are presenting
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Making Microfluidics Simpler With Shrinky Dinks
- Last year we saw electronic droplet manipulation: Microfluidics “Frogger” is a Game Changer for DIY Biology
- Making a Flying Wing With Expanding Foam
- This Old Korg Can’t Have Too Many Samples
- The processor in this project uses a QUIP-64 package
- QUIP == quad in-line package
- Mowerbot Keeping The Lawn In Check Since 1998
- URL hack for the good stuff
- Steel-Reinforced 3D Prints
- 3D Printed Tank Track Pops Together with Plastic BB for Hinge
- Airsoft pellets are in frequent use for clever 3D printed designs:
- Cycloidal Robot Actuator by LoboCNC – Thingiverse
- Airsoft Pellet Bearing Kite Reel Winder by riskable – Thingiverse
- Airsoft Ball Bearing Drawer Slide by EasilyBuild – Thingiverse
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- Why Satellites of the Future Will be Built to Burn
- Component Shelf Life: How To Use All That Old Junk
Interview:
Here’s the story of starting a business in the Shenzhen electronics markets of Huaqiangbei. Two brothers, Xuan and Sheng, started up Xuan Hoa in 2013 and built a successful cellphone tool company, having overcome much along the way. They sat down with Mike in a coffee shop to recount their experience. Thanks to Scotty Allen of Strange Parts for connecting us for this fascinating story.