Apple Just Killed The VESA Mount And We Couldn’t Be Happier

After the immense failure of the 2013-era Apple Pro trash can Mac, Apple has been hard at work at the next generation of workstation desktops. This week, the new Mac Pro has been announced, and the specs are amazing: We finally can buy a professional, desktop Mac with half the storage of an iPhone. The big story isn’t the next generation of cheese-grater Macs, though: the new display, the Pro Display XDR, has killed the venerable VESA mount and we couldn’t be happier.
The VESA mount, or more correctly, the VESA Mounting Interface Standard, was created in 1997 as a mounting standard for flat panel monitors and televisions. Look on the back of your monitor, and you’ll probably find a pattern of M4 threaded inserts laid out on a 75mm or 100mm square. Larger sizes, with respectively larger thread sizes, are used for gigantic wall-mounted televisions. For the last two decades, this has been the standard for mounting monitors to stands. Now this standard faces a challenger thanks to the brave designers at Apple.
The new Pro Display XDR connects to the Pro Stand with a ‘puck-shaped magnetic connector’. This connector is designed to attach to the back of the Pro Display XDR and locks the Pro Stand and display together. This is a magnetic display mount, a game-changing advance in monitor mounting technology.
The new Pro Display mount allows for something not many VESA mounts are designed for: The Pro Display XDR can rotate into either portrait or landscape mode. While details are still forthcoming if this display will automatically change the display orientation in MacOS, this is something that has been possible for thirty years, the patent is absolutely expired, and anyone could build a dongle that switches between portrait and landscape mode automatically in relation to the direction of gravity.
The Apple Pro Stand goes on sale this fall, with a retail price of $999. You can tell that’s the punchline because that’s where we’re ending the article.
We’ll be waiting for the release of the Pro Display this fall, but in the meantime, get your pitchforks ready. There’s no way this display has any sort of sensor to detect which direction ‘down’ is, and you’re going to end up going into your computer’s settings to change between landscape and portrait.
13 thoughts on “Apple Just Killed The VESA Mount And We Couldn’t Be Happier”
I have no idea what’s going on in this article. Was it satire? Because Apple has never done convenient things like adhere to industry standards. Mocking them for not having a VESA mount is like mocking them for not using USB-C. It’s just how they do things.
Was it genuine? Because I don’t see the need being filled by magnetic mounting technology. I like it when my monitor can’t fall on my desk if a cable gets snagged behind it. Also, most decent VESA mounts can absolutely rotate at least 90 degrees.
I got some ancient HP monitor foot for Vesa mounting that spins all the way around, but has “bumps” for every 90 degrees.
It doesn’t account for the cables though, but neither does the equivalent product from a certain fruity company specializing in unwarranted self importance, user inconvenience and idiot taxes.
Yup, pretty much classic Benchoff snark.
Kinda surprised not to see comparisons to certain oxygen free audio cables.
Yup, mine can rotate. What it can’t do is tell the OS it’s vertical. Not that Windows seems able to do vertical anyway. The 6K thing seems to be a bigger deal when most cards struggle with 4K.
Yeah, no. I have a monitor bolted to a cabinet door in my kitchen. The cabinet gets opened and closed several times a day. No way I’m trusting nothing but a bigass magnet to keep that thing secure.
Plus it’s just a monitor… are you really moving it enough for magnetic mounting to be necessary?
I have a tablet I use around the house, and I have 3d printed magnetic mountpoints for that all over the place. But just a monitor? No way.
They didn’t kill the VESA mount. Just like with their older displays a VESA mount adapter is available as an extra-cost option. It’s less than $1000, which is niec.
Brian,
What makes you say there’s “no way this display has any sort of sensor to detect which direction ‘down’ is”? It connects with a Thunderbolt 3 port which has integrated USB-C. With the $5-6K price tag, there’s surely room for a cheap accelerometer. I’d say it’s technically feasible, but unlikely to be desirable for the bulk of the market. I’ve never had a desire to rotate my monitors on-the-fly, so I guess I don’t get the hype.
Play a nice game of Tetris.
OK this was hilarious.
Now that they’ve finally ditched VESA, can we expect them to start selling PCI cards any time soon?
Jackass. I bet you long for a 64 bit CP/M.
You forgot the best bit, you can see what it all will look like on your desk using Apple’s augmented reality tool. (Which I understand is a fork of Steve’s reality distortion field )
https://www.macrumors.com/2019/06/04/how-to-preview-the-mac-pro-on-your-desk/
That’s the problem with apple now – they lack Steve’s reality distortion field. Tim Cook doesn’t have enough imagination to come up with anything.