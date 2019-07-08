Ground plastic bits go in one end, finished 3D-prints come out the other. That’s the idea behind [HomoFaciens]’ latest build: a direct-extrusion 3D-printer. And like all of his builds, it’s made from scraps and bits most of us would throw out.
Take the extrusion screw. Like the homemade rotary encoders [HomoFaciens] is known for, it appears at first glance that there’s no way it could work. An early version was just copper wire wrapped around a threaded rod inside a Teflon tube; turned by a stepper motor, the screw did a decent job of forcing finely ground PLA from a hopper into the hot end, itself just a simple aluminum block with holes drilled into it. That worked, albeit only with basically powdered PLA. Later versions of the extruder used a plain galvanized woodscrew soldered to the end of a threaded rod, which worked with chunkier plastic bits. Paddles stir up the granules in the hopper for an even flow into the extruder, and the video below shows impressive results. We also picked up a few tips, like using engine gasket paper and exhaust sealant to insulate a hot end. And the slip coupling, intended to retract the extruder screw slightly to reduce stringing, seems brilliant but needs more work to make it practical.
It’s far from perfect, but given the inputs it’s pretty amazing, and there’s something attractive about reusing all those failed prints. It reminds us a bit of the trash printer we featured recently, which is another way to stick it to the filament man.
7 thoughts on “No Filament Needed In This Direct Extrusion 3D-Printer”
I could see that this big mass on the extruder could cause ghosting, doesnt seem on the small prints, but what if it prints larger, also the whole platform is going to flex more with this kind of contruction. better to use a (flexible) cork-screw in a tube and feed it from a static – not attached feeder. might even helpt with consistency of the grains.
eh, depends on the acceleration settings of the printer. Agreed that additional mass on the toolhead is not ideal but this is a great proof of concept.
I’d be far more concerned about jams on longer prints, but this tech-demo of re-use instead of re-cycle is pretty damned cool.
Not much of a concern on my printer. Velleman K8200 modded for CoreXY. It’s an XY bedflinger, the hotend only moves in Z
This
Results look promising so far, I am quite surprised how good the results are with such a small screw and motor I would have expected something quite a bit bigger. A larger diameter screw with a shallower pitch (maybe a hardwood screw?) may help with keeping the prints consistent as you up the feedrates.
The small diameter and small pitch of the screw is what make this ting work better than other extruders I have seen so far. As stated in the video, it’s the higher “transmission” of my construction that enables to control extruding small amounts of plastic through a 0.4mm nozzle with higher precision. Smaller is better!
It can be improved, a lot, but the idea is neat.