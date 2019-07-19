Hackaday Podcast 027: Confusingly USB-C, Glowey Displays, Logically VGA, Hackers Who Changed Gaming

Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys dive into the most interesting hacks of the week. Confused by USB-C? So are we, and so is the Raspberry Pi 4. Learning VGA is a lot easier when abstract concepts are unpacked onto a huge breadboard using logic chips and an EEPROM. Adding vision to a prosthetic hand makes a lot of sense when you start to dig into possibilities of this Hackaday Prize entry. And Elliot gets nostalgic about Counter-Strike, the game that is a hack of Half-Life, grew to eclipse a lot of other shooters, and is now 20 years old.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (52 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 027 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- The European Galileo satellite positioning was down last weekend. The culprit is likely to be a single point of failure on the clock synchronization system. Everyone just used GPS for a few days.
- Alan Turing To Be The Face Of Fifty Quid
- You can put custom ROMs on Amazon tablets now:
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Lessons Learned From An Art Installation Build
- Pushing Pixels To A Display With VGA Without A PC
- Photochromic Screen Makes For An Interesting Clock
- Great servo clock hack from the same person: A Word Clock, The Hard Way
- Using IR to “erase” phosphorescent displays, explained in 1911: 1911ApJ….34..173I Page 173
- Record Player Display Sans POV
- Persistence Of Phosphorescence Clock Displays YouTube Stats Too
- A Power Bank For Soldering On The Go
- 3D Printed Prosthesis Reads Your Mind, Sees With Its Hand
- Jigsaw Motor Uses PCB Coils For Radial Flux
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks: