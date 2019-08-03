Rechargeable batteries are a technology that has been with us for well over a century, and which is undergoing a huge quantity of research into improved energy density for both mobile and alternative energy projects. But the commonly used chemistries all come with their own hazards, be they chemical contamination, fire risk, or even cost due to finite resources. A HardwareX paper from a team at the University of Idaho attempts to address some of those concerns, with an open-source rechargeable battery featuring electrode chemistry involving iron on both of its sides. This has the promise of a much cheaper construction without the poisonous heavy metal of a lead-acid cell or the expense and fire hazard of a lithium one.
The chemistry of this cell is split into two by an ion-exchange membrane, iron (II) chloride is the electrolyte on the anode side where iron is oxidised to iron 2+ ions, and Iron (III) chloride on the cathode where iron is reduced to iron hydroxide. The result is a cell with a low potential of only abut 0.6V, but at a claimed material cost of only $0.10 per kWh of stored energy. The cells will never compete on storage capacity or weight, but this cost makes them attractive for fixed installations.
It’s encouraging to see open-source projects coming through from HardwareX, we noted its launch back in 2016.
Thanks [Julien] for the tip.
5 thoughts on “An All-Iron Battery Isn’t Light, But It’s Cheap”
Might want to correct the cost figure given: “$0.1 per watt-hour ” is $100 per kWh.
There is a really, really, really big difference between a battery that costs $.1 per watt-hour and one that costs $.1 per kilowatt-hour….. a factor of 1000 difference. Not a minor typo. At $100 per kWh it costs about the same as commercial lithium batteries on the cell level.
Big error with the opening statement. Rechargeable battery tech has been with us for well over a millenia. See “Baghdad battery”.
They are not confirmed only theorised as batteries.
Wow. Splurge $10 on materials and you should be good-to-go, right?
Iron chlorice is a nasty material. Messy.
With any new system there are bound to be unexpected problems. In the 19th century they thought you could launch people to the moon by putting explosives under a chair. Unexpected problem: The chair isn’t strong enough, people disintegrate at the acceleration involved etc etc. Such a new battery is going to experience new problems: It’ll dissolve most containers, eat the separator. I can’t predict what will happen.
When you’ve thought of a simple, cheap way to make batteries, it is great to toss such an idea around in your battery-research-group. But make a prototype before you publish the press release.