The Past, Present, And Uncertain Future Of LulzBot

Considering that it’s only existed for around a decade, the commercial desktop 3D printing market has seen an exceptional amount of turnover. But then, who could resist investing in an industry that just might change the world? It certainly didn’t hurt that the MakerBot Cupcake, arguably the first “mass market” desktop 3D printer, was released the same month that Kickstarter went live. We’ve long since lost count of the failed 3D printer companies that have popped up in the intervening years. This is an industry with only a handful of remaining veterans.
One of the few that have been with us since those heady early days is LulzBot, founded in 2011 by parent company Aleph Objects. Their fully open source workhorses are renowned for their robust design and reliability, though their high prices have largely kept them off the individual hacker’s bench. LulzBot was never interested in the race to the bottom that gave birth to the current generation of sub-$200 printers. Their hardware was always positioned as a competitor to the likes of Ultimaker and MakerBot, products where quality and support are paramount above all else.
While LulzBot printers never made an impact on the entry-level market, there are institutions willing to purchase a highly dependable American-made 3D printer regardless of cost. The United States Marines used LulzBot printers to produce replacement Humvee door handles in the field, and some of the modifications that were necessary to meet their stringent requirements eventually resulted in updates to the consumer version of the printer. NASA used a highly modified LulzBot TAZ 4 to print PEI at temperatures as high as 500°C, producing parts far stronger than anything that had previously been made on a desktop 3D printer.
Yet despite such auspicious customers, LulzBot has fallen on difficult times. Consumers have made it abundantly clear they aren’t willing to pay more than $1,000 for a desktop printer, and competition above that price point is particularly fierce. Last month we started hearing rumblings in the Tip Line that the vast majority of LulzBot staff were slated to be let go, and we soon got confirmation and hard numbers from local media. Of the company’s 113 employees, only 22 would remain onboard to maintain day-to-day operations. Production on their flagship models would continue, albeit at a reduced pace, and all existing warranties would be honored. But the reduction in staff and limited cash flow meant that the development of future products, such as the LulzBot Bio tissue printer, would be put on hold.
LulzBot wasn’t quite dead, but it was hard to see this as anything but a step on the road to insolvency. A number of insiders we spoke to said they had heard a buyout was expected, and today we can report that the sale of Aleph Objects to Fargo Additive Manufacturing Equipment 3D (FAME 3D) is official. Production of the current LulzBot models is expected to continue, and some of the 91 laid off employees are likely to be hired back, but continuing Aleph Objects CEO Grant Flaharty says the details are still being finalized.
This new financial backing, provided by a venture capitalist, is certainly good news. But it would be naive to think this is the end of LulzBot’s troubles. The market has spoken, and unless the company is willing to introduce a vastly cheaper version of their printer to entice the entry-level customer as Prusa Research has recently done, it’s unclear how an infusion of cash will do anything but delay the inevitable.
For what it’s worth, we hope LulzBot finds some way to thrive. The ideal of building fully open source printers is something near and dear to the heart of Hackaday, but after the loss of PrintrBot, we’re all keenly aware of how difficult it is for small American companies to compete in the modern 3D printing market.
6 thoughts on “The Past, Present, And Uncertain Future Of LulzBot”
Lulz mini was my first real printer. Still works to this day. Aleph was/is a good company and very helpful. But they made some significant tactical mistakes. When the vast majority of the market shifted to 1.75mm filament they insisted on staying with 3mm across their entire line, which limits filament choices. When removable print beds became the norm they stuck with standard fixed beds even after tip-toeing up to that line with the new print bed design. They stuck with both of these decisions despite releasing new versions of Taz/Mini printers. They could have made those changes and along with a bit of a price reduction kept longtime users interested. Throw in a sub-$1k option and they would have had a shot. Would have made a lot more sense than doing a niche market bio printer.
There is no medicine against “cheapo chinese”. To average consumers these $200 printers look the same and promise the same as $1000 models, so they never learn about the benefits of quality.
Innovations being open source gives an advantage over a few weeks at best, which makes them moot. Don’t believe it? Look at how strong innovation was in the first years of RepRap, and how it almost halted since cheap printers became commonplace.
FDM is what it is. The reason “innovation” has been stagnant is there is little left to be gained with FDM, not that people arent trying due to very affordable machines being available. They are indeed trying, they are just failing. And just dont see anything about much as there isnt much to see. And when it comes to DIY machines, you can only have so many ramps and pi enclosures and monstrosities of cooling ducts. The innovation thats been taking place is in cost reduction, and it has succeeded. Its just some companies fail to see the writing on the wall. I honestly dont really understand how Prusa remains afloat other than from sheer media penetration.
Dang. You beat my reply by a few minutes. I completely agree with you (as seen in my reply below).
I’m curious what innovation you think might be left? I have a Stratasys that was built in the early 2000s and it prints as well as the new $300k Stratasys printers for sale now. The only things that have really been improved are the build volume and the material set, and those are both pretty incremental improvements. Once you have a consumer printer that can print as well as a very expensive industrial model, the only things left are reliability and (further) cost reduction. It seems to me this is what the cheap printers were trying to do.
Unless they size themselves to build quality printers for smart people, trying to compete with quality in the segment where only price matters won´t work.
Of course they could have tried to find ways to squeeze price reductions in their fabrication methods without sacrificing quality, but that is possible only to a point. After that, they need to choose between keeping the quality idea or stopping, if they checked their options, and decided it would be better stopping than starting producing trash to compete with cheapo imported machines, more points to them.