The much-maligned Caps Lock key has been causing problems for decades, and its continued existence is controversial enough that Google decided to drop it all together in their Chromebooks. Until the rest of the industry decides to follow their lead, they’ll likely be no shortage of awkward emails or overly aggressive comments that are the direct result of this treacherous key.
But [Glen Akins] thinks he has the solution. His creation is a tiny little USB notification device that has only one purpose: to make a terrible noise as long as the Caps Lock key is engaged. Think of it like the little indicator LED on your keyboard, but one that makes a terrible screeching noise that you simply can’t ignore. This is made possible by the fact that the Caps Lock status is handled at the OS level rather than the local input device.
The notifier is built around the PIC16F1459, as it allowed him to implement USB 2.0 while keeping the part count low. Beyond the PIC, the board uses a handful of passives and a transistor to drive the buzzer from a PWM signal. To avoid duplicated effort, everything was designed to fit inside the enclosure he already developed for his single-key keyboard that we covered last year. [Glen] and a fellow coworker from Keysight put together an excellent video on the creation and use of the buzzer that you can see after the break.
On the other end of the spectrum, and even smaller, is the “USB Capslocker” which is designed to weaponize this already troublesome feature of your keyboard.
15 thoughts on “Break The Caps Lock Habit With This Annoying Buzzer”
Could have made it with a 555
I made the capslock useful again by re-maping it to Ctrl.
Yeah, remapping it is the only rational answer. I’m also a fan of putting escape over there. Unless you’re a dev in one of those strange case-sensitive languages that has lots of all-caps commands in it, which should not exist anyway. I saw some people having an internet fight about it once, and I couldn’t believe that some people thought there was a rational reason for the caps key.
If there is ever a situation in which you need lots of capital letters in succession, that situation should be phased out and eliminated.
Putting a buzzer on it only seems to be a way to make it even more irritating, but I guess it’s for youtube views which is fine
I yank the damn keycap off that stupid key on all my keyboards.
I did that on my Atari ST. The keyboard was a bit odd, and I kept hitting the cap lock key. Removing the keycap definitely made it harder to hit.
Sometimes the simplest solution is the best solution.
I have it disabled in my Ubuntu keymap, punishing it by not even giving it an alternative function. Sadly, this only takes effect after logging in, so may till cause mishap when entering the login password. Also, the key-code still gets send to remote machines when using VNC over SSH.
Just re-map it to something useful. Vim user and tired of stretching your pinky finger to esc all the time? Remap capslock to esc.
Tmux user and want an easier to reach key for shortcuts? Re-map capslock to ctrl.
I’m sure there’s at least one frequently-used modifier key that’s in a more awkward to type position than capslock that you use hundreds of times daily. Pretty much any major OS provides the ability to re-map keys. It doesn’t really take that long to develop the muscle memory for the new key location either.
Though I might not do this if my job involved having to sit down and use many different people’s computers daily (front-line desktop support or something like that.) ’cause I now get annoyed when I’m at a computer that *doesn’t* have it re-mapped.)
I just put Ctrl on it instead. I like that style of keyboard layout, with Ctrl next to A.
“Until the rest of the industry decides to follow their lead, they’ll likely be no shortage of awkward emails or overly aggressive comments that are the direct result of this treacherous key.”
You forgot, kicks you out of games.
The instrument division of Hewlett Packard used to be famous for their electronic pranks and DIY gadgets. I’m glad to see that Keysight has inherited and maintained that tradition.
WHAT’S WRONG WITH UPPER CASE?
ITS LIKE WORKING ON A 36 YEAR OLD VZ200.
I guess I haven’t had a problem with the Caps lock key. It has always worked fine for me. I don’t use it often, but it is useful at times rather than trying to hold the shift key down while typing.
Me too. I rarely have problems with the caps lock. Much ado about nothing I think.
This is for people who look at the keyboard while typing rather than for people who look at the screen while typing.
If you can’t touch type, the caps lock key can be a problem.
Caps lock had a use on the old Royal manual typewriter that I used to use, and there was a reason for it to be located above the shift key. But it’s not needed and is in fact counterproductive on a computer.
For decades, I remapped it to cntl, until I got my latest employer-provided macbook pro where they foolishly eliminated the esc key, substituting a virtual key on a touch bar. The touch bar gives no tactile feedback, and sometimes the spot where esc should be located is used for some other function. A real hardware esc key is needed for both vi and emacs! Now my caps lock performs the esc function.
I do admire the buzzer, both in its intent and in the execution. But it would never sound on any computer I own.