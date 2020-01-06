Sometimes it’s ok to sacrifice some practicality for aesthetics, especially for passion projects. Falling solidly in this category is [Peter Forsberg]’s beautiful, barely functional steam punk motorcycle. If this isn’t hacker art, then we don’t know what is.
The most eye-catching part of the motorcycle is the engine and drive train, with most of the mechanical components visible. The cylinders are clear glass tubes with custom pistons, seals, valves and push rods. The crank mechanism is from an old Harley and is mounted inside a piece of stainless steel pipe. Because it runs on compressed air it cools down instead of heating up, so an oil system is not needed.
For steering, the entire front of the bike swings side to side on hinges in the middle of the frame, which is quite tricky to ride with a top speed that’s just above walking speed. It can run for about 3-5 minutes on a tank, so the [Peter] mounted a big three-minute hour glass in the frame. The engine is fed from an external air tank, which he wears on his back; he admits it’s borderline torture to carry the thing for any length of time. He plans to build a side-car to house a much larger tank to extend range and improve riding comfort.
[Peter] admits that it isn’t very good as a motorcycle, but the amount of creativity and resourcefulness required to make it functional at all is the mark of a true mechanical hacker. We look forward to seeing it in its final form.
6 thoughts on “Steampunk Motorcycle Runs On Compressed Air, Is Pure Hacking Art”
A truly interesting project, and rather impressive craftsmanship too.
Though, the engine could need some minor improvements, it seems a bit jerky to say the least…
Adding a flywheel could smooth things out a bit, but I guess a lot will be needed, so might not be worth while… (Unless one use a planetary gear set to have the flywheel spinning at a much greater RPM, as to give it far more inertia to work with.)
Then there is also the question if acrylic or polycarbonate would have made for better cylinders, since glass isn’t particularly known for its tensile strength. Could allow the thing to run at a bit higher pressure, and together with a good flywheel, could make the experience a bit more pleasant.
Though, the steering system seems rather laughable, almost to the point where a solid frame would have just made more sense. Maybe give some assistance by adding some springs to help on keep it straight could be a decent upgrade, not to mention adding to the steampunk look of it all.
It seems like the frame could be made with a little larger tubing and then the frame could be the air tank, or at least provide some additional capacity.
“Because it runs on compressed air it cools down instead of heating up, so an oil system is not needed.”
Pretty sure the oil lubrication on most ICEs is for lubrication (thus wear reduction) reasons, not heat management.
System is the word. The heat needs taking out of the oil to preserve the oil too. In other words without the oil being at risk of boiling up, burning, or getting full of soot or loess sucked out of the air, you don’t have to have a system to cool and filter it, and it will stay put, requiring periodic lubrication but not constant.
Forgot to add: Yes, I know there is such a thing as oil cooled engines, on motorcycles this mainly serves to cool the heads usually
I guess if you’re only running 3-5 minutes at a time it doesn’t really matter. You wouldn’t be running a SaddleSore 1000 on this thing anyway.
The jerkiness exists for the same reasons a Harley engine is jerky. It’s a 2 cylinder with a 45 degree cylinder offset that uses a common crank pin for both cylinders and fires them both on the same rotation. (Harley originally did it for simplicity’s sake, and keeps doing it because that’s what people pay for)
It doesn’t po-ta-to like a Harley because it’s essentially a 2 stroke so there’s no long pause between the second cylinder firing and the first one firing again. It doesn’t really po-tate either but that’s probably from using low pressure air instead of explosions to power it.
Either way, the jerkiness is most likely intentional.