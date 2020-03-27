Hackaday Podcast 060: Counting Bees, DogBox Transmissions, And The Lowdown On Vents, BiPAP, And PCR

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys recount the past week in hardware hacking. There’s a new king of supercomputing and it’s everyone! Have you ever tried to count bees? Precision is just a cleverly threaded bolt away. And we dig into some of the technical details of the coronavirus response with a close look at PCR testing for the virus, and why ventilators are so difficult to build.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
New This Week:
- Folding@Home
- Now the world’s most powerful supercomputer
- Compare to the: IBM Power System AC922, IBM POWER9 22C 3.07GHz, NVIDIA Volta GV100, Dual-rail Mellanox EDR Infiniband
- Here’s the numbers of the folding array: Folding@home stats report
- Join Team Hackaday on Folding@Home
