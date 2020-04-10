Hackaday Podcast 062: Tripping Batteries, Ventilator Design, Stinky Prints, And Simon Says Servos

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys check out the week’s awesome hacks. From the mundane of RC controlled TP to a comprehensive look into JTAG for Hackers, there’s something for everyone. We discuss a great guide on the smelly business of resin printing, and look at the misuse of lithium battery protection circuits. There’s a trainable servo, star-tracking space probes, and a deep dive into why bootstrapped ventilator designs are hard.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download (~60 MB)

Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:

Episode 062 Show Notes:

New This Week:

Freaky futurism: telepresence robots picking up diplomas robots/drones enforcing quarantines

A ton of people are working from home: what if it sticks?

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: