Hackaday Podcast 062: Tripping Batteries, Ventilator Design, Stinky Prints, And Simon Says Servos

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys check out the week’s awesome hacks. From the mundane of RC controlled TP to a comprehensive look into JTAG for Hackers, there’s something for everyone. We discuss a great guide on the smelly business of resin printing, and look at the misuse of lithium battery protection circuits. There’s a trainable servo, star-tracking space probes, and a deep dive into why bootstrapped ventilator designs are hard.
Episode 062 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Freaky futurism:
- A ton of people are working from home: what if it sticks?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Real Engineering Behind Ventilators
- Turn Off Those Batteries With Their Protection Chip
- Simon Says, But With Servos
- Reliability Check: Consumer And Research-Grade Wrist-Worn Heart Rate Monitors
- A Hacker’s Guide To JTAG
- Put An Open Source Demon In Your Pocket
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks: