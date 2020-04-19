The Arduino platform is one of the most versatile microcontroller boards available, coming in a wide variety of shapes and sizes perfect for everything from blinking a few LEDs to robotics to entire home automation systems. One of its more subtle features is the ability to use its serial libraries to handle keyboard and mouse duties. While this can be used for basic HID implementations, [Nathalis] takes it a step further by using a series of Arduinos as a KVM switch; although admittedly without the video and mouse functionality yet.
To start, an Arduino Uno accepts inputs from a keyboard which handles the incoming serial signals from the keyboard. From there, two Arduino Pro Micros are attached in parallel and receive signals from the Uno to send to their respective computers. The scroll lock key, which doesn’t do much of anything in modern times except upset Excel spreadsheeting, is the toggle switch between the two outputs. Everything is standard USB HID, so it should be compatible with pretty much everything out there. All of the source code and schematics are available in the project’s repository for anyone who wants to play along at home.
Using an Arduino to emulate a USB input device doesn’t have to be all work and no play, the same basic concept can also be used to build custom gaming controllers.
5 thoughts on “KVM Uses Many Arduinos”
I noticed from the source code that it looks like the actual keyboard is expected to run in PS/2 mode, so the Data – / + labels are a bit incorrect.
Wow, an Arduino contorling another 2 arduinos. Can this get any more expensive and useless?
How about we have a raspberry pi control the controller arduino, so the controller arduino can be controlled via the web via a web controller to control the control controlling the controller.
remember, we also need a 2.4Ghz, Quad Core, 8Gb machine to run all the “lightweight” frameworks to contol the controls on the controller controlling the controls on the controller.
One of the two Arduino Pro Micros can easily interface with a PS/2 keyboard and mouse as well, saving one Arduino Uno. Then no soft serial is required as well. An Arduino Pro Micro should be able to emulate HID keyboard and mouse at the same time.
Doesn’t KVM stand for Keyboard, Video, and Mouse?
I would think a PiZero and a hub would be a better solution. I know the Pi can act as an HID so the question is can it do both at once. The boot up time would of course be much longer and I admit that using a full Linux system as a KVM is really silly.
Really a KVM switch lacking the video and mouse is about as useful as tits on a bull. Not to mention that you can procure them for very little these days. Hell I got a used datacenter IP based KVM for $30 on eBay a couple of years ago. You run the client on any computer on the network and you have the KVM in a window at your fingertips. I also have a remote control power distribution strip that is similar, but clientless (has it’s own web based interface). With the two of them I almost never have to go into my litlte machine room.