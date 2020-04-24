Hackaday Podcast 064: The COBOL Cabal, The Demoscene Bytes, And The BTLE Cure

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys pan for gold in a week packed with technological treasure. The big news is Apple/Google are working on contact tracing using BTLE. From adoption, to privacy, to efficacy, there’s a lot to unpack here and many of the details have yet to take shape. Of course the episode also overflows with great hacks like broken-inductor bike chain sensors, parabolic basketball backboards, bizarre hose clamp tools, iron-on eTextile trials, and hot AM radio towers. We finish up discussing the greatest typing device that wasn’t, and the coming and going of the COBOL crisis.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (~60 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 064 Show Notes:
New This Week:
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- A Jaw-Dropping Demo In Only 256 Bytes
- A Dangerous Demonstration Of The Power Of Radio
- Roll Your Own Automation With ESPHome
- Rapid Prototyping System Gives Wheels To Wearables
- A Broken Inductor As A Bike Chain Sensor
- Couldn’t find my link. I was thinking of an old magnet-backed solenoid chain sensor. If you find it, let me know!
- A Basketball Hoop That Never Lets You Brick
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks: