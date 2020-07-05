If you’re a frequent traveler on a public transit system, it can be helpful to know when the trains or buses are arriving and if there are any delays. We might reach for a tablet to mount on the wall, but that relies on keeping the OS, the software, and its library dependancies up to date. For true reliability you’ll need to build directly in hardware, which is exactly what this map of the London tube system uses.
The base map is printed directly on PCB, with LEDs along each of the major routes to indicate the current location of the trains. A few small chips handle the WiFi connection — it appears to our eye to be an ESP8266 — and pulling the information about the trains from the London Underground API (it would be virtually impossible to build everything for this project in hardware). The hardware can be easily reprogrammed, and with the PCB layout this could be adapted for other public transit fairly easily.
Even apart from the philosophical differences on design between hardware and software approaches, we still appreciate the aesthetic of LEDs on PCB. In fact, we’ve seen a whole host of artwork on PCBs ever since the price came down dramatically in the past two decades.
Thanks to [Al] for the tip!
3 thoughts on “Live Map Of London Tube Created In PCB And Lights”
This is an awesome product, but…is it an ad?
The linked post is basically just a store page; there’s no information about how it was designed, DIY instructions, discussion about its production…just a buy link.
That is awesome! When I refreshed the page all I saw was the picture – no title or text. Yet it only took about 2 seconds for me to go ‘Oh cool! A subway map! With it being that immediately obvious I’d say the execution is brilliant.
For rev2 I’d suggest color LEDs to match the color of the line on the wall maps.