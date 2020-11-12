Tech Hidden In Plain Sight: Gas Pumps

Ask someone who isn’t technically inclined how a TV signal works or how a cell phone works, or even how a two-way switch in a hall light works and you are likely to get either a blank stare or a wildly improbable explanation. But there are some things so commonplace that even the most tech-savvy of us don’t bother thinking about. One of these things is the lowly gas pump.
Gas pumps are everywhere and it’s a safe bet to assume everyone reading this has used one at some point, most of use on a regular basis. But what’s really going on there?
Most of it is pretty easy to figure out. As the name implies, there must be a pump. There’s some way to tell how much is pumping and how much it costs and, today, some way to take the payment. But what about the automatic shut off? It isn’t done with some fancy electronics, that mechanism dates back decades. Plus, we’re talking about highly combustible materials, there has to be more to it then just a big tank of gas and a pump. Safety is paramount and, experientially, we don’t hear about gas stations blowing up two or three times a day, so there must be some pretty stout safety features. Let’s pay homage to those silent safety features and explore the tricks of the gasoline trade.
Gravity Pumps of the Old Days
Many old gas pumps had manual pumps, a big glass tank at the top, and a siphon hose with a stopcock. If you wanted, say, 5 gallons, the attendant would pump the gas from the underground tank into the big glass tank that had measurement marks on it. Once it held the requisite amount, the hose would go into your gas tank, the attendant would open the stopcock, and gravity would do the rest.
Oddly, the gas pump predates the automobile. Sylvanus Bowser sold a pump as early as 1885 to sell kerosene that people used in lamps and stoves. In some parts of the world, a gas pump is sometimes called a bowser, although in the United States that term usually means a fuel truck for aircraft.
Obviously, this is a simple arrangement but ripe for improvement. But with the proliferation of pumping stations, and microcontrollers decades away, designers had to do some clever electromechanical work to make a functioning pump that could be used without skill or even by the customer themselves.
Mid-Grade: The Cocktail of the Filling Station
At the core of it all are large underground tanks that hold the gas. Trucks periodically stop by and refill these tanks. Fun fact. The Exxon truck and the Texaco truck get their gas at the same place that the Shell truck does. Either at the terminal or at the point of delivery, special additives are mixed in with the gas. That’s what makes one gas of the same octane rating different from the other brands.
The trucks usually have a few different compartments. One for regular gas, one for premium, and one for diesel. Some have more compartments. However, there is usually no mid-grade gas. When you buy midgrade gas, you are really just mixing regular and premium together right in the pump. This is accomplished with a blend valve. This is two valves connected in such a way that when one is open, the other one is closed in proportion so that the total flow is always equal to 100%. For example, if one valve is at 100% the other is always at 0%. But if you turn the first valve to 60%, the second valve will be at 40%. This allows the exact mix of two fuels into an intermediate grade.
The additives are very important for modern engines. In 2004, automakers were concerned that some gas didn’t have enough detergents to prevent carbon buildup effectively. With higher compressions, direct injection, and other modern engine techniques, this is more important than ever. They formed the TOP TIER standard that gas producers could certify against. AAA found that using TOP TIER gas did produce fewer deposits in the engine than the minimum standard gas. Of course, brands that are not TOP TIER may be the same or better, they just aren’t tested.
Automatic Shutoff
The most amazing part of the gas pump is how it somehow knows — even with old tech — that the tank is full. The video below from [BrainStuff] shows a good diagram. There’s a small hole near the end of the nozzle that has its other end near a flexible diaphragm and a Venturi tube.
The Venturi effect causes a pressure drop when you compress a moving fluid. For example, if you squeeze a rubber tube in the middle, whatever is flowing through the tube will be at a lower pressure after the compressed part of the tube.
Before leaving the nozzle, a narrow part of the fuel path in the handle compresses the fuel, causing a lower pressure area after this bottleneck. The diaphragm inside the handle expands because ambient air pressure (which enters through the small “safety” tube hole at the tip of the spout) is higher than the low pressure fuel area created by the Venturi effect.
When the rising level of fuel blocks the hole at the tip, it causes the suction to stop, the diaphragm collapses, and the fuel valve springs shut with a loud click. No electronics at all. Just a flexible diaphragm, a tube, a spring, and some clever arrangement of all the parts.
Richard C. Corson originally came up with a version of the automatic shutoff in 1939 and received a patent in 1942. He had noticed workers had to fill barrels one at a time so as not to overfill and was inspired by the operation of a toilet to come up with an automatic valve.
Flow Metering
Gasoline is difficult to meter accurately. There’s a diaphragm that constricts the flow to a known rate. The diaphragm also expands to slow down when you approach the point where the pump will shut off (for example, if you asked for $10 worth of gas). The metering itself is usually a 4-stroke piston flow meter that sends data to the onboard controller. In the old days, it just drove the little dials that showed the price. Piston flowmeters are very accurate. The video below from [Max Machinery] shows how they work.
Gas has a thermal expansion coefficient at 20C of over 4 times that of water. When you buy gas in bulk, the amount is usually compensated for temperature and some countries, like Canada, have done this at the retail level, too.
Hidden in Plain Sight
Next time you are pumping gas, you’ll have something to think about. There’s a lot of technology out there that someone is an expert on, but most of us just take it for granted. You have to admit, there’s probably a lot more to it than you would have thought.
If you are interested in the Venturi effect, you can make 3D printed Venturi tubes. If you thought about using your old car’s fuel pump to cool your PC, you might want to think again.
8 thoughts on “Tech Hidden In Plain Sight: Gas Pumps”
In the 50’s I worked at a Hancock service station. We had a pump that the customer could dial in the octane they wanted, and the price was automatically adjusted.
It took me until halfway through the article before I realized this was about liquid gasoline pumps and not pumps for compressible fluids (gas pumps).
Not forgetting the tech that reads your plate so various government agencies know where you’ve been.
As a former fuel truck driver, I would like to point out a correction to your story. Gasoline products are not blended at the pumps, or at least they haven’t been for the last 20 years. I worked for a company that specialized in fuel delivery in the Midwest that delivered products to various customers, such as gas stations, mining operations and airports. Products were always blended to their final form at either the pipeline terminal or the refinery while loading. Fuel additives required by each brand, dye for off-road diesel and ethanol if needed were injected directly into the loading spout as the fuel was pumped into the trailer at up to 600 GPM. Like you pointed out, most trailers have multiple compartments, with the bigger ones usually having 5-6 compartments of differing sizes capable of holding up to a total of 11,000 gallons or so. With the exception of Jet A and Avgas, compartments aren’t restricted to one type of fuel. We would routinely load gas into a compartment that previously held diesel or vice versa. The only requirement was to ensure that any remaining product (usually no more than a 1/2 gallon or so) was dumped into the fuel point’s sump for return to the refinery for re-processing. Fuel products aren’t considered contaminated unless there is 10% or more of a different grade in the tank. For aviation products a company will have usually have a dedicated trailer since certification is much more stringent and requires an inspection every time the tank is loaded.
One thing that I am sure no one pays attention to is the TV screens impeded in the pumps. It gets annoying when all the pumps start playing the same commercial but each with a 1 sec delay. It’s like being in an echo chamber. 😄
Well…
The pressure is actually lowest in the throat of the venturi, not after. Since the mass flow through the tube is constant, the velocity at the smallest part of the throat is highest, leading to the lowest static pressure at that point. (Bernoulli’s principle.)
Some old aircraft have an external venturi tube that’s used to power some instruments via the air pressure differential created by the tube.
But nice to see the basic principle of the shutoff explained, anyway.
now lets get pump designers to replace the 20 cent 8 bit processor running the pump with something can respond in less than a second.
The Bowser company went on to manufacture mechanical meters as well. The longest lasting design was a multiple piston arrangement with a swash plate. The plant where I worked used these up until about 1990. I don’t know whether they are still used in gas pumps. If it goes tick, tick, tick, it’s probably a bowser style meter.
https://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/bvMAAOSwVBRb3Iww/s-l300.jpg
There are a surprising number of places where the electric pump is in the underground tank.