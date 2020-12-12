How Much Is Too Much?

I definitely tend towards minimalism in my personal projects. That often translates into getting stuff done with the smallest number of parts, or the cheapest parts, or the lowest tech. Oddly enough that doesn’t extend to getting the project done in the minimum amount of time, which is a resource no less valuable than money or silicon. The overkill road is often the smoothest road, but I’ll make the case for taking the rocky, muddy path. (At least sometimes.)
There are a bunch of great designs for CNC hot-wire foam cutters out there, and they range from the hacky to the ridiculously over-engineered, with probably most of them falling into the latter pile. Many of the machines you’ll see borrow heavily from their nearest cousins, the CNC mill or the 3D printer, and sport hardened steel rails or ballscrews and are constructed out of thick MDF or even aluminum plates.
All a CNC foam cutter needs to do is hold a little bit of tension on a wire that gets hot, and pass it slowly and accurately through a block of foam, which obligingly melts out of the way. The wire moves slowly, so the frame doesn’t need to handle the acceleration of a 3D printer head, and it faces almost no load so it doesn’t need any of the beefy drives and ways of the CNC mill. But the mechanics of the mill and printer are so well worked out that most makers don’t feel the need to minimize, simply build what they already know, and thereby save time. They build a machine strong enough to carry a small child instead of a 60 cm length of 0.4 mm wire that weighs less than a bird’s feather.
I took the opposite approach, building as light and as minimal as possible from the ground up. (Which is why my machine still isn’t finished yet!) By building too little, too wobbly, or simply too janky, I’ve gotten to see what the advantages of the more robust designs are. Had I started out with an infinite supply of v-slot rail and ballscrews, I wouldn’t have found out that they’re overkill, but if I had started out with a frame that resisted pulling inwards a little bit more, I would be done by now.
Overbuilding is expedient, but it’s also a one-way street. Once you have the gilded version of the machine up and running, there’s little incentive to reduce the cost or complexity of the thing; it’s working and the money is already spent. But when your machine doesn’t quite work well enough yet, it’s easy enough to tell what needs improving, as well as what doesn’t. Overkill is the path of getting it done fast, while iterated failure and improvement is the path of learning along the way. And when it’s done, I’ll have a good story to tell. Or at least that’s what I’m saying to myself as I wait for my third rail-holder block to finish printing.
8 thoughts on “How Much Is Too Much?”
Building it the wrong ways, then understanding it and fixing the problems teach you the reasons for some things, along with the understanding of the importance of some points in the design, that building the overkill variation wouldn´t.
The same way someone that always build houses in the hills wouldn´t really understand the problems caused when building a house near a river that floods.
And the knowledge gained when building your machine the weak way will come useful when you need to build the next machine, or for other work conditions, when you will know if you need a reinforced tool holder, because of this and that, and so can design a machine better suited to a task.
The latest tech is a hot mess (to use an over-burdened term). Python library dependency-‘heck’ (so my comment doesn’t get thrown away). Microcontrollers with unexcusable documentation nightmares. Open software with far too many cooks in the kitchen but no head chef – resulting in hilarious build processes and inconsistent design methodology.
All hail RF projects that attempt to do it all with 2n3904s, 2n2222s, and 2n3866s, or something similar. Why do you think there’s such an interest in Ben Eater’s 6502 project? Way past time having the technology work FOR you instead of it working AGAINST you.
Who cares if you are able to get something working faster if all the components and software change or become unavailable next month and you have no idea what’s going at the lower-levels, anyways? Have fun revisiting the project a year from now and starting from scratch.
Python dependancy heck is pretty rare. Code size is small, so you can just directly include a frozen full copy of a library in your repo and totally control updates yourself. Sometimes interpreter versions break things, and I wish they’d stop until v4, but it’s easy to fix and uncommon.
Likewise, an Atmega328/ESP32 and Arduino project will almost certainly still work in five years, and even if ESP disappears, the code will run on the next thing.
I am *not* a fan of the full Antifragile lifestyle in general, but one of Taleb’s useful points is the barbell strategy: High tech and zero-tech are both useful, but the usual DIYer approach of trying to stay minimal, while also using the latest shiny new stuff, and building a lot from scratch, and using lots of patches and hacks, can very easily suck.
Open source is great when it’s used by millions of people, and there’s a huge team making sure it keeps working. It’s also pretty great on a smaller scale when treated with that level of respect.
But a lot of the time older non-commercial software becomes some kind of philosophy dissertation in microservices, and a usability nightmare. Like with KiCad, which started working on usability a few years ago, and still doesn’t have the quality of UX that LibrePCB, which is brand new has.
It’s hard to do things your architecture wasn’t designed for. And DIY often has no architecture at all, so it’s hard to do anything!
I work in a startup. Keeping thing simple would make sense. But… The lead guy’s vanity makes him meddle and whimsically change direction or reinterpret decisions. So rather than keeping things simple, they’re complex and not built on engineering principles. Will this startup succeed? Discuss.
Complex: Seems fine to me, most successful commercial tech is complex for a reason
Not built on engineering principles: imscared.jpg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conway%27s_law
This law has held in my own experiences, and every multinational in history.
I generally respect the people in different specialized fields…
and know most engineers design code like a web designer would build an airplane…
All code is terrible, but some of it is useful at times…
;-)
I usually try my best to reduce the actual physical parts count, weight, and size, but I never try to simplify the software, and I always plan for a fairly powerful computer and communication chip.
And there’s a few other parts, life self protected drivers and H bridges instead of discrete MOSFETs, etc, that always seem pretty clear. Sensors and anything else that gives more flexibility and options for the controller can almost always be put to some kind of good use later.
The value of minimalism, outside of educational projects, as far as I’m concerned, is to reduce waste and weight. Something like a ball bearing instead of plain, that will make the thing last longer, or future-proof electronics that make everything super convenient and reduce the temptation to upgrade to a better one, can reduce the overall amount of material needed.
Code is free and light I’m perfectly happy to use 1000 lines to save a spring or a chip, but I’ll definitely think twice every time I put a steel rod or something in a project.
Exact Constraint is a very interesting design method which is very useful in removing unnecessary material, while getting a better result that is easier to build.
I’m 15 so for me that means I always pick the cheapest option. Can’t afford to go overkill really. As the article says, this is not the easiest option, so it does not lead to me finishing many projects. I think I’ve developed enough skills now though that I can successfully take the harder path.