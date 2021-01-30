It’s the middle of winter for those of us who live in the Northern Hemisphere, which naturally turns minds towards heating, or sometimes the lack of it. It’s particularly difficult for those who rely on a wood stove to escape the feeling that perhaps most of that hard-won heat may be whistling up the chimney rather than keeping them warm. It’s a problem [Lou] has addressed with his DIY chimney heat reclaimer.
As can be seen from the video below the break, his stove appears to be in a workshop, and has a long single-wall metal stove pipe. Over the outside of this he’s placed a pair of T pieces joined by a longer length of pipe all of a larger bore, and a mains-powered fan forces air through this air jacket. The result is a continuous flow of hot air that he claims delivers a 45% heat reclamation. We’re curious though whether the reduction in flue temperature might cause extra tar condensation and thus the build-up of flammable material further up the chimney. The stove itself is a double barrel affair with access for smoking, and the video describing it is worth a look in itself.
Whatever the stove, be sure to ensure a constant supply of fuel!
10 thoughts on “A Heat Reclaimer For Your Woodstove; The One Thing It’s Not Is Cool”
From research on this topic it seems that there are multiple possible downsides, creosote buildup being one of them. If it gets cold enough (probably won’t with the working fluid being air) and the flue gas drops below it’s acid dew point it will also essentially create acid rain in the chimney and can quickly eat away metal surfaces. Thrre is also the possibility of increased NOx emissions.
There are a lot of papers on flue gas heat recovery, many from coal and oil perspectives, but also biomass CHP systems. There is both practical heat going up the chimney, and latent heat in the gaseous fluids that would be condensed at room temperature.
It would be completely unpractical for a single stove, but it appears that a system with multiple technologies allows for the greatest reclamation and emissions reductions, such as electrostatic precipitators, catalytic burners, ammonia filters and a series of composite heat exchangers impervious to the acids.
There are even fairly (relatively) small sized systems based on organic rankine cycle that can do CHP for a neighborhood or university campus.
yep gotta be real carefull with this, having run my heater into a “condensing” state only to find horrible fluids condensing in the flue and combustion chamber. I now run a fuel temp of ~180c which is still low but as low as i can go without getting nasty deposits. my heater is fired by red diesel. wood without a doubt will be worse.
FLUE not fuel
My very first thought when I saw this was he’s asking for a chimney fire. Hopefully the exhaust stays hot enough to no matter.
What are your thoughts on something like this vs a catalytic wood stove? I don’t know much about them, but my aunt has one in her cabin and it seemed to me amazing at producing huge amounts of heat.
You listed catalytic burners. Are you talking about catalytic combustors in the flue that reduce the combustion point of the flue gases? That’s what I thought of when I read the line about flammable materials. Does a catalytic combustor would burn up the majority of whatever is in the flue gas? I guess it’s probably a matter of temperature?
You simply need to add feedback. Put a thermocouple at the top if the chimney, and only run the fan enough to keep the exit temperature above 250. No creosote.
Please tell me that there’s a CO alarm somewhere nearby – we still lose pilots to exhaust heaters that work like this and develop a leak. If that’s been rendered safe, there are catalytic converters for wood stoves that burn off the creosote and other potential chimney contaminants, increasing heat output.
He doesn’t mention it but before doing this exhaust heat reclaimer anyone using fuel to heat a structure needs to address where the combustion air comes from. If it comes from the air inside the structure you are trying to heat FIX THAT. The air for the fuel combustion camber needs to come from outside the structure or else you are actually cooling the building and only heating the air around the furnace and the ceiling.
WHY? Because all that air going up the chimney causes a vacuum in the structure and pulls in outside air anywhere it can find it. And outside air is very cold and stays low to the ground where us humans like to linger.
So feed a duct into the combustion chamber from outside and you’ll be surprised how much warmer the entire structure becomes when the stove/furnace/etc is burning.
And with the outside of the stove/furnace/etc at 400F why not take a 4×8 sheet of the corrugated sheet metal and place it 10′ off the floor directly above the stove. That thing will get nice and hot too and it will radiate heat further than the stove and in all directions. And maybe then consider blowing air over your flue pipe to remove some heat from it. Heck, just 2 fans at 90 degrees blowing on that flue pipe could do just as much as the confined system used in the video. Move the warm air around the room better too.
It’s very common to build fireplaces with multiple up/down channels to trap the heat in a mass of bricks and stone and reduce the heat loss up the chimney. Somehow they don’t get creosote buildup or “acid rain” in the flue problems.This is essentially the same thing.
