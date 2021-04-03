This mass manufacturer movement towards electric cars is one thing, but what about sustainability on the plastic part production line? Ford and HP have teamed up to turn used 3D printed parts and powders into pellets that will be fodder for injection-molded parts — specifically the fuel-line clips for Super Duty F250 trucks.
According to Ford’s press release, their goal is to reach 100% sustainable materials in all their vehicles, not just the diesel-drinking Super Duty. Their research team found ten other Fords whose existing fuel-line clips could instead be made sustainably, and the company plans to implement the recycled plastic clips on all future models.
There are all sorts of positives at play here: the recycled clips cost 10% less to make and end up weighing 7% less than traditionally-made clips, all the while managing to be more chemical and moisture resistant.
And so much plastic will be kept out of landfills, especially once this idea takes off and more manufacturers get involved with HP or form other partnerships. One of the sources of Ford’s plastic is Smile Direct Club, which has 60 printers cranking out over 40,000 dental aligners every day.
There’s more than one way to combine 3D printing and sustainability. Did someone say fungal sound absorbers?
[Images via Ford]
6 thoughts on “Ford And HP Teamed Up To Drive Down Plastic Waste”
This is great for the PR…. If you are asking yourself where is the hack, you are at the wrong site.
A very nice proof of concept taken to production – Reuse of this waste in a beneficial way to all, that should be scaleable for other uses… I’d call it a worthy hack on the normal, wasteful, completely disjointed from reality of the normal production line, hopefully means proper and convenient facilities for dumping the waste parts, without it being a straight to landfill, as nobody actually recycles the ‘recycling’ plastics they collect…
Really? Because the deck I’m looking at tight now is mostly recycled plastic. Hundreds of pounds of it.
I can’t find the statistics, but somewhere around 2012-2015, 40-70% of all “recycled” plastic when straight into landfills and incinerators instead of getting reprocessed, despite supposedly being “recycled”. This this though recollection from my memory.
I would guess it is a bit better these days.
But considering that far from all plastic even gets “recycled” to begin with, it still leaves a lot of room for improvements.
The statement “as nobody actually recycles the ‘recycling’ plastics they collect…” is not all that far away from reality to be fair.
How about making printer ink cartridges with more than a raindrop of ink in them? That might help.
One of the bigger problems of recycling plastic is that it is honestly not all that easy if one catches the plastic too late in the chain.
The most profitable plastic recycling is when we capture the plastic directly where the waste is generated.
For an example, the off cuts made from an injection molding machine can very easily be gathered and it is likely known what one runs through the machine. Nor has it had time to gather other debris. (other than glass filler and such…)
But the same is true in a lot of other scenarios.
Be it 3D printer supports, plastic bags, or anything else.
In factories that builds stuff in even moderate volume will generally generate a fair bit of plastic waste, capturing and sorting it at the work benches is a lot more effective than trying to separate it apart when it has reached the dump truck. (Not saying that we should try to capture it at the bench, but the closer to the source the better, preferably the plastic waste shouldn’t exist to begin with….)
There is though already a fair bit of recycling efforts in the larger manufacturing side of the global market.
IC trays for an example can be sent back to the supplier, not all suppliers are interested in this though, and others seems a bit picky… There is though a lack of reusable packaging for transport outside of electronics, something that can be worth while looking into when having a larger supply chain to deal with. Having reusable transport packaging can even end up more economical in the long run in some cases.
But one of the big issues of plastics recycling is that it simply isn’t all that economical compared to buying new plastic.
The difference in price isn’t huge. And most efforts currently is more for the PR than the economics. It is technically economical from a marketing standpoint, going green lures in more customers after all.
Though, a lot of places don’t give much thought about recycling to be fair.
It isn’t all that much effort to at least put plastic in a separate bin. Though, where I work, the company handling our plastic trash is really picky about what types of plastics we throw into the bin, if they see anything incorrect they will instead just incinerate the whole thing… Though, thankfully the majority of the plastic waste is fine. If only they took other types of plastic too, even if it is in a separate bin, but nope, too much work.
But even in the end.
If one actually makes the effort to “recycle” plastic, a lot of what goes into recycling bins in most cases ends up in land fills and incinerators regardless…. Actually reprocessing it isn’t all that economical compared to making new plastic from scratch.
