Fail Of The Week: Mistaking Units For Values

Usually when we post a Fail Of The Week, it’s a heroic tale of a project made with the best of intentions that somehow failed to hit its mark. The communicator that didn’t, or the 3D-printed linkage that pushed the boundaries of squirted plastic a little bit too far. But today we’re bringing you something from a source that should be above reproach, thanks to [Boldport] bringing us a Twitter conversation between [Stargirl] and [Ticktok] about a Texas Instruments datasheet.
The SN65220 is a suppressor chip for USB ports, designed to protect whatever the USB hardware is from voltage spikes. You probably have several of them without realising it, the tiny six-pin package nestling on the PCB next to the USB connector. Its data sheet reveals that it needs a resistor network between it and the USB device it protects, and it’s this that is the source of the fail.
There are two resistors, a 15kO and a 27O, 15k ohms, and 270 ohms, right? Looking more closely though, that 27O is not 270 with a zero, but 27O with a capital “O”, so in fact 27 ohms.
The symbol for resistance has for many decades been an uppercase Greek Omega, or Ω. It’s understood that sometimes a typeface doesn’t contain Greek letters, so there is a widely used convention of using an uppercase “R” to represent it, followed by a “K” for kilo-ohms, an “M” for mega-ohms, and so on. Thus a 270 ohm resistor will often be written as 270R, and 270 kilo-ohm one as 270K. In the case of a fractional value the convention is to put the fraction after the letter, so for example 2.7kilo-ohms becomes 2K7. For some reason the editor of the TI datasheet has taken it upon themselves to use an uppercase “O” to represent “Ohms”, leading to ambiguity over values below 1 kilo-ohm.
We can’t imagine an engineer would have made that choice so we’re looking towards their publishing department on this one, and meanwhile we wonder how many USB devices have gone to manufacture with a 270R resistor in their data path. After all, putting the wrong resistor in can affect any of us.
11 thoughts on “Fail Of The Week: Mistaking Units For Values”
k for kilo is lowercase. Uppercase K is Kelvin.
If it’s a resistor symbol, we know it’s “ohms”, so no need to add the omega, or “O”.
Probably a case of the wrong font used for acrobat conversion. Anyone familiar with USB specs would notice the value to be outside of the range of the usual ranges for driver impedance anyway.
Or the office intern supervising/reviewing the OCR from a faxed original.
1st commandment: Never mix ‘0’s and ‘O’s. (And l/I etc).
That’s why you’re supposed to put a strike through your zeroes. Except in countries where the stike is for “ohs”.
Yikes. Could happen to the best of us. I was always taught to put a space between a number and its unit, which would have helped make this less ambiguous, even in the event of an Ω to O font fail.
Luckily, he didn’t mean to say “Input Impedance 27 Ohm”, otherwise someone could use 11270Ω resistor.
The O is clearly wider than the 0, though, and the 15kO makes it clear that it was not meant to be 0.
Except that “15k0” is a commonly used shorthand for “15.0 kΩ,” indicating a 1% tolerance or better part, while “15k” would be used where looser tolerances (typically 5%) are acceptable, unless the tolerances are specified separately.
I’ve seen TI screw up stupidly a number of times. One that comes to mind: A whole app note, where the engineer was showing designs for phono RIAA networks. Except…he thought that the asymptotic graph that is sometimes used to define the filter response was the actual ideal response, and that his preamp would keep improving the closer he got to it, which he proceeded to attempt to do!!! I couldn’t believe it.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)