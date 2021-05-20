Issac Asimov wrote Caves of Steel in 1953. In it, he mentions something called trimensional personification. In an age before WebEx and Zoom, imagining that people would have remote meetings replete with 3D holograms was pretty far-sighted. We don’t know if any Google engineers read the book, but they are trying to create a very similar experience with project Starline.
The system is one of those that seems simple on the face of it, but we are sure the implementation isn’t easy. You sit facing something that looks like a window. The other person shows up in 3D as though they were on the other side of the window. Think prison visitation without the phone handset. The camera is mounted such that you look naturally at the other person through your virtual window.
Since you are sitting in a relatively fixed position, making a 3D display without headgear is much easier. From the video demonstrations, the display is awfully good, too. Of course, there are only a few Starline setups in Google offices today, but it does give you an idea of where things are probably going.
Then again, there’s no reason you couldn’t try cooking something like this up on your own. Granted, making a really good 3D display is still pretty difficult. Then again, you could always go retro.
11 thoughts on “Project Starline Realizes Asimov’s 3D Vision”
Ah great. Add some “agony” to that booth and realize our Trek fantasies.
Thing is these booths run smack into the desire for telecommuting because only the most monied (and hooked up) will be able to use these.
So you need multiple cameras to capture proper depth information. This information is sent across, and you need to be rendered in 3D on the other end, projected according to how the other person is looking at you. So their eye position also needs to be calculated. You don’t really need a 3D display to be very effective, but it helps. The eye tracking and corresponding rendering is what makes the “screen” disappear and seem like glass instead.
There is another, more cheesy, way to do this: Use a screen with an array of pinhole cameras behind it. Choose one camera image to send across to the other side, according to the eye position of the remote viewer. I suppose it would “pop” when the camera changed, so to avoid this, choose the 4 closest cameras and use bilinear interpolation to compute the image to send across. I imagine you’d run into a bunch of alignment issues, so throw an AI at it to solve them. :-)
Cheesy approach #2: For the display, use an angled half-silvered mirror that shows a screen above/below/or off to one side. Then put a camera on a motion rig behind the mirror. The position and angle of the camera is controlled according to the position and gaze of the remote viewer. If you use some kind of mechanical tracking, then no computing power is needed here.
Btw, you may have already noticed a limitation for these systems: one viewer (per side) only. If you wear shutter glasses, or use some other means to make sure each viewer sees a unique image, then you can have more.
So are they tracking the head position and modifying what is displayed based on head position ?
And how does it handle 3, 4, 5 or 20 people simultaneously in each room ?
I doubt it does. That’s why the demo has the child in the Mom’s lap.
I wonder how long until they add the overlay with exaggerated face temperature difference and neural network amplified micro expression detection. Knowing google, all the interactions using Starline are permanently recorded and will be used for training data at a later date.
At 27 to 28 seconds in, you can just make out the cameras.
Old news: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YOEEpWAXgU
Lol. But not the same
This is amazing 👏. Would be great to make a diy version.
I’m on it!
…when I have time ⏲️😏
