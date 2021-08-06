Hackaday Podcast 130: Upside Down 3D-Printer, Biplane Quadcopter, Gutting A Calculator Watch, And GitHub CoPilot

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys get charged up on the best hacks the week had to offer. The 3D printer design gods were good to us, delivering an upside-down FDM printer and a hack that can automatically swap out heated beds for continuous printing. We look at a drone design that builds vertical wings into the frame of a quadcopter — now when it tips on its side it’s a fixed-wing aircraft! We chew the artificially-intelligent fat about GitHub CoPilot’s ability (or inability?) to generate working code, and talk about the firm future awaiting solid state batteries.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Episode 130 Show Notes:

What’s that Sound?

That sound was the Voder from Bell Labs

[Michal Kolosowski] was randomly drawn from more than 26 correct responses and wins the shirt!

New This Week:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: