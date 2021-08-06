Cyclocopter Flies With Eight Spinning Horizontal Wings

For conventional vertical takeoff and landing rotors on vertical shafts are the most common solution, as seen in helicopters and multirotors. A much less popular solution is the cyclocopter, which consists of a pair of rotors spinning around a horizontal shaft with horizontal blades. [Nicholas Rehm] built a remote-controlled cyclocopter as part of a research project and gave us an excellent overview of this unique craft in the video after the break.
Also known as the cyclogyro, the idea is not new, with the first one constructed in 1909. The first flight was a long time later in the 1930s, but it was quickly discovered that they were too unstable to be flown manually by a human, so the idea was shelved. Thanks to modern microcontrollers, researchers have recently been able to build small-scale versions, like the tiny example from the University of Texas.
Lift is produced using four or more airfoils on each of the two cycloidal rotors. At the top and bottom of rotation they have a positive angle of attack, with a neutral angle on the sides. The blades’ angle of attack can be adjusted to produce forward or reverse thrust. An additional motor with a conventional propeller is mounted on the nose to counteract the torque created by the main rotors, similar to a helicopter’s tail rotor.
Unlike multirotors, cyclocopters don’t need to pitch forward to move horizontally. The blades also don’t need to be tapered and twisted like a conventional rotorcraft, since the relative airflow velocity remains constant along the length of the blade. However, they have some significant downsides that will likely prevent them from moving beyond the experimental stage for the foreseeable future. The rotors are quite complex mechanically and need to be very lightweight since the design doesn’t lend itself to great structural strength. This was demonstrated by [Nicholas] when a minor crash snapped one of the rotor arms. However, it is an excellent demonstration of the adaptability of [Nicholas]’ open-source dRehmFlight flight controller, which he has also used to fly a VTOL F-35 and belly-flopping starship.
Would you be surprised that this isn’t our first cyclocopter hack?
3 thoughts on “Cyclocopter Flies With Eight Spinning Horizontal Wings”
Absolutely awesome!
This technique was adapted to a vertical axis windmill in the early 1980s. The Pinson Cycloturbine worked pretty well but the complexity of the mechanical movements didn’t make for commercial success. The position of the blades was controlled by a weather vane on top of the machine. Herman Dreese, the inventor, later moved to California, working on one of the large windfarms there. I worked on some of the controls and instrumentation with Natural Power and later worked on another windfarm in the Altamont Pass.
That dry ice demo at the start makes me think there’s little to no downdraft coming off this, compared to the massive blowing force that comes off even small vertical propellers. This could be extremely useful is some niche situations where downdraft needs to be avoided. Close-in filming comes to mind, and I wonder if this would be less disturbing to wildlife below.
My next question would be if the design scales the way multi-rotor systems do? With vertical propellers you can keep slapping more rotors on and the lifting force scales linearly (not counting the additional weight of power delivery, batteries, etc.) or switch to larger propellers on stronger, faster motors for more lift. Does lift in this design scale as linearly with additional cyclo-wing assemblies, or larger ones with more powerful motors?
