Retro consoles and handhelds are full of nostalgia and happy memories for many. However, keeping these machines and their media going can be a difficult job at times. [Taylor] was challenged to rescue a copy of Kirby’s Dream Land for the original Game Boy, and set about the task.
The cartridge was badly corroded, with many of the traces eaten through, rendering the game inoperable. First, all the components were removed, and the board was cleaned. This allowed easy access to the traces across the whole board. Then, the job was to delicately remove some solder mask from the parts of the traces still remaining, and bridge the gaps with fine copper wire. Even worse, several vias were damaged, which [Taylor] tackled by feeding jumper wires through the board and executing a repair on each side.
It’s a simple enough repair for the experienced hand, but virtually magic to a retro gaming fan that doesn’t know how to solder. [Taylor] has given us a great example of how to deal with corroded carts properly, with enough detail to be quite educational to the beginner.
We’ve seen other great work in this vein too, like an Amiga 2000 brought back from a horrible creeping green death. If you’ve done your own retro rescue, be sure to drop us a line!
6 thoughts on “Bringing A Ruined Game Boy Cart Back To Life With Tons Of Soldering”
I wonder why nobody would make a more-or-less universal cartridge PCB, to which you could just move all the relevant components. It’s not like the schematic is a secret. There are probably a dozen combinations of the chips, which could be handled with multiple footprints and/or jumpers.
I suppose restoring the PCB is the point.
Yeah, I mean I can see the usefulness of this as a guide, but personally I’d have made a new pcb since all the vital components were still working.
But I am generally the smart kind of lazy…
Failing that, even just reproducing the layout of this one could presumably be automated from a hi-res photograph of a de-populated board?
It’s certainly cheap enough to do, as it fits in JLCPCB’s 10x10cm 5 for $2 service. Unfortunately they don’t do hard gold or bevel edges, so it’s going to be a temporary fix and not something to last the ages.
When I have been in school, about 35 yr ago, I got a defective foldable (two screen) “game and watch” LCD game from a friend. It had a single sided hard paper PCB with some jumper traces made of carbon paint. Unfortunately the casing had a quite big mold protrusion in the center of the back cover which cracked the PCB due to external pressure. Probably the game was often carried in the back pocket of a pair of jeans.
There were many (10 to 20) cracked copper and carbon paint traces, but I was able to repair it with thin magnet wire and patience. In the end I sold the repaired game to another friend for a quite good price.
