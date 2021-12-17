Hackaday Podcast 149: Ballerina Bot Balances, Flexures Track Cat Food, PCB Goes Under The Knife, And An ATtiny Does The 555

Newly ordained Hackaday editor-in-chief Elliot Williams and staff writer Dan Maloney jump behind the podcast mic to catch you up on all this week’s essential hacks. We’ll have a Bob Ross moment with an iPad, go to ridiculous lengths to avoid ordering a 555, and cook up a Wii in toaster. Need to make a VGA adapter from logic chips? Or perhaps you want to quantify the inner depths of human consciousness? Either way, we’ve got you covered.
Episode 149 Show Notes:
- A fond farewell to Mike Szczys: Today Is My Last Day At Hackaday; Thanks For All The Hacks!
- The far-reaching impact of the log4j vulnerability
- Jonathan Bennett covers the details in This Week in Security
- Is the Mars helicopter at risk from the log4j bug?
- Eagerly and anxiously awaiting the James Webb Space Telescope launch on 12/22
- A Self Righting Balancing Robot Configured The Easy Way
- Digital Painting On An IPad With Real Brushes
- PCB Microsurgery Puts The Bodges Inside The Board
- You Can Always Use An ATtiny Instead Of A 555
- Fabulous Flexure Mechanism Makes For Resetting Cat Calendar
- A Slim 7400 Logic VGA Board For All Your Retro Needs
- The Real Science (Not Armchair Science) Of Consciousness
- The fastest nerve impulses run around 200 miles/hour, so that’s a minimum latency of 11 ms from your brain to your fingers. Yet musicians can keep in time to significantly greater precision.
- The Seductive Pull Of An Obsolete Home Movie Format
