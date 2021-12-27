Aside from being the focus of a series of bizarre conspiracy theories, 5G cellular networks offer the promise of ultra-fast Internet access anywhere within their range. To that end there are a new breed of devices designed to provide home broadband using 5G as a backhaul. It’s one of these, a Nokia Fastmile, that [Eddie Zhang] received, and he’s found it to be an interesting teardown and investigation. Spoiler: it runs Android and has exploitable bugs.
A privilege escalation bug in the web administration tool led to gaining the ability to export and modify configuration files, but sadly though a telnet prompt can be opened it’s not much use without the password. Uncovering some blocked-off ports on the base of the unit revealed a USB-C port, which was found to connect to an Android device. Via ADB a shell could be opened on Android, but on further investigation it was found that the Fastmile is not a single device but two separate ones. Inside is a PCB with an Android 5G phone to handle the connection, and another with a completely separate home router.
With access to the Android side and a login prompt on the router side that was as far as he was prepared to go without risking bricking his Fastmile. It only remained to do a teardown, which reveals the separate PCBs with their own heatsinks, and an impressive antenna array. Perhaps these devices will in time become as ubiquitous as old routers, and we’ll see them fully laid bare.
It’s a shame that we’ve had to write more about the conspiracy theories surrounding 5G than real 5G devices, but maybe we’ll see more teardowns like this one to make up for it.
2 thoughts on “First Hacks: The Brand New Nokia 5G Gateway Router”
I seem to recollect that there was the same conspiracy for 4G, 3G, 2G. There is just something in the human condition that wants to invent a powerful group of people who want to do you in – and you have to oppose them to get any meaning in your life..
Meanwhile the same people use FB and google..
On to the teardown – so it’s a phone plugged into a router. I know, why don’t I just connect my phone to my router! Is there any advantage to having them in one box?
The CPU is vast overkill for a router, perhaps that will spark a conspiracy that it’s mining crypto as another source of revenue for the ISP or manufacturer? (The coins that mine on ARM tend to use a lot of bandwidth, but an ISP can configure that for a low priority so that it would only use bandwidth that is otherwise wasted and not count against the customer’s data cap.)
