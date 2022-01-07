It’s commonly said that the great thing about standards is that there are so many of them. Of course, that’s talking about competing standards. But there’s another kind of standard that you want a lot of: Measurements. Without standard measurements, the Industrial Revolution wouldn’t have been facilitated to the extent it was. The illustrious [Adam Savage] takes a deep dive into the art of measurement in the video below the break, and if you have 45 minutes to spare, you will not be disappointed.
We don’t want to give away any big spoilers, but [Adam] starts out with things we can all relate to if we’ve done any kind of measuring for accuracy: measuring between the given lines on a standard tape measure. From there he goes into calipers and other tools for measurement.
Then, out come the Big Guns. The ceramic blocks so flat that… well you’ll just have to watch it. But the discussion goes deep into nanometers, microns, and jeweled movements.
Whether you’re a machinist or a garage hacker with nothing more than a stick welder and an angle grinder at your disposal, or anywhere in between in any segment of being a maker, this video is for you. [Adam]’s enthusiasm is off the charts in this diatribe, and we have to admit- it’s contagious! We’ve never been so excited about measuring things.
Of course, if you need to measurement tool, you can just build a measurement tool. It’s all subjective, after all.
11 thoughts on “A Savage Discussion Of Measurement And Accuracy”
Resolution and accuracy are not the same thing.
I prefer extremely high accuracy and really low precision. The mean should be match the target value perfectly but the distribution should be a mile wide so that millions of measurements are required to get a decent estimate of the actual value. It helps to use fractional Smoots.
Fun factoid: If one is using an interferometer to measure gage blocks or similar items a different result is gotten then using similarly precise mechanical systems. This is because mechanical systems interact with the tops of the electron orbits that define the extent of the atoms; the light in an interferometer partly penetrates between the atoms and into the surface of the part before being reflected back.
The closer one looks the less one is completely certain.
and here I was happy with a thousandths of an inch :-)
A factoud, contrary to popular belief, is something that sounds factual but is not. Unless you are deliberately lying to us, please use the correct term: fact
Merriam Webster defines it as:
1 : an invented fact believed to be true because it appears in print
2 : a briefly stated and usually trivial fact
So both the definition you stated and how Dave used it are correct. He might be better served to use a different word, to ensure the reader understands that the tidbit he relayed is actually true, but he definitely wasn’t wrong to use the word. The second definition is the one that is colloquially correct in my mind.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Factoid
Sadly – word meanings do change and popular belief is, in fact, the cause of that change. Since I cannot edit the original post the suggesting I change it is not helpful.
suggestion.
Cosine error not mentioned. This is the error due to the dial gauge probe tim not being exactly parallel with the reference surface.
“This old tony” has a video on cosine error: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PO-Ab7YfBzY time: 22:30 minutes in.
@Wallace+Owen
timestamped link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PO-Ab7YfBzY&t=1350s
tacking ‘&t=##m##s ‘ on the end lets you link specific times. YT then converts this to seconds,
Recently I compared a couple of new rulers I purchased and…they don’t match:
https://twitter.com/isonno/status/1468047266128687106?s=20
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)