We can’t condone what [Bertrand] did as a kid to make him a fan of payphones, but we get his desire to have one of his own in his home. Even if you don’t want one yourself, he’s got some good shots of the insides of a real phone that came from a casino in Vegas.
As you might expect, these phones were built like tanks. They obviously took a lot of abuse. We had to wonder how much each one cost to produce back in the day. Cleaning up an old phone and getting it to work doesn’t seem like a big effort, but there’s one thing we didn’t think about. Turns out there is a backplate that holds the 50-pound phone up and you need special studs that screw into the phone to hold it up while you put screws through both pieces.
He did connect the phone successfully to a regular phone jack, but his goal was to let his 5-year-old use the phone so he decided to actually wire it to a phone line simulator that just provides a connection between two phones.
New York City recently ripped out its last payphones. They were replaced with multipurpose kiosks, but there are still privately-owned payphones in the city. Of course, you can always use an old payphone as a platform for a different project.
One thought on “A Home Payphone”
I did the same thing…bought one off eBay. Mine is a 3-slot rotary dial one, made by Automatic Electric. It’s been gutted to make it compatible with a normal phone line (the coin relay has been removed and it’s been rewired to have dial tone present all the time). The coin slots still work, the coins “ding” as they go in, and they end up where the coin vault was. I’ve replaced it with a tea tin. It also has a bell added so it rings on incoming calls. You can find them unmodified, but there were businesses in the 70s-80s that bought up loads of them and resold them. If you get an unmodified one, there are circuit boards you can add to control the payphone functions.
Anyhow, I have a VOIP line and wanted to hook it up. Along with some other phones. I discovered that not all VOIP boxen support pulse dialling, and many don’t have the “oomph” to drive a real bell. The solution turned out to be a Panasonic mini-PBX. Panasonic made a number of these, the KX-TA616 being one of the most popular. I got a KX-TAW848, which can handle up to 48 extensions and 8 incoming lines. Rotary or tone dialling, or Panasonic’s “digital hybrid” feature phones.
The programming software is hard to find on the web, so make sure the seller provides it. Each extension has a number, and you can configure which ones have access to the outside line.
Mine is set up to use the VOIP line as the incoming line and I have a number of extensions, all old Western Electric rotary and tone phones. The payphone is one of these and it works perfectly. I have it mounted to the wall in my basement workroom. The grandkids are coming next month, so we can try it out. My wife likes the old dial phone in the kitchen — she says it sounds so much better than the cordless portable; proving again that nothing beats Genuine Bell phones!
Classic Rotary Phones Forum has lots of tips if you’re into old phones, and there are a couple of online merchants who sell parts for old (US) phones. I’ve had good service from both Old Phone Works and Old Phone Shop.
