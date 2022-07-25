The term “adaptive optics” sounds like something that should be really complicated and really expensive. And in general, the ability to control the properties of optical elements is sufficiently difficult enough that it’s reserved for big-science stuff like billion-dollar space telescopes.
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t quick and dirty adaptive optics that are suitable for the budget-minded experimenter, like this thermally deformable mirror. As [Zachary Tong] explains, this project, which started quite some time ago, is dead simple — a 4 by 4 array of through-hole resistors stand on end, and these are attached to a glass coverslip that has been aluminized on one side. An Arduino and a couple of shift registers make it possible to individually address each of the 16 resistors in the array. Passing a current through a resistor heats it up a bit, leading to thermal expansion and a slight deflection of the mirror sitting on top of the array. Controlling which resistors heat up and by how much should lead to deformation of the mirror surface in a predictable way.
The video below shows some of [Zach]’s experiments with the setup. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to fully demonstrate its potential — the low-quality mirror didn’t cooperate with his homebrew interferometer. He was, however, able to use a dial indicator to show deflection of the mirror in the 2- to 3-micron range by heating the array. That alone is pretty cool, especially given the dirt cheap nature of the build.
As for practical uses, don’t get too excited. As [Zach] points out, thermal systems like this will probably never be as fast as MEMS or piezoelectric actuators, and many use cases for adaptive optics really don’t react well to added heat. But changing the shape of a mirror with air pressure is another thing.
Thanks for the tip, [smellsofbikes].
2 thoughts on “A Tiny Forest Of Resistors Makes For Quick And Dirty Adaptive Optics”
I’m not sure you want to heat the mirror of an catadioptric system. Generally, you can to cool it down as much as you can to limit thermal noise and atmospheric ray bending.
No, you don’t want to cool down your terrestrial telescope’s optics as much as possible because that would then certainly be below the dew point of the ambient air and you would get dew or frost on your optical surface in question. And you would create additional turbulence in the air layer between your cooled optical surface and the ambient air above it, from convection.
As optical surfaces that are pointed towards the cold sky will radiatively cool (so their temperature can and will drop below the ambient air temperature), it is not uncommon to have anti-dew heaters on telescopes, and/or fans that very gently (without causing turbulent flow) circulate ambient air over those surfaces to prevent the temperature falling too much below the ambient air temperature and to prevent said turbulent convection flows. So heating indeed has a place in telescopes, for professionals and amateurs. It is the imaging sensors that you generally want to cool down as much as possible to reduce noise.
