Aluminium-Sulphur Batteries For Local Grid Storage?

Lithium-Sulphur batteries have been on the cusp of commercial availability for a little while now, but nothing much has hit the shelves as of yet. There are still issues with lifetime due to cell degradation, and news about developments seems to be drying up a little. Not to worry, because MIT have come along with a new battery technology using some of the most available and cheap materials found on this planet of ours. The Aluminium-Sulphur battery developed has very promising characteristics for use with static and automotive applications, specifically its scalability and its incredible charge/discharge performance.
The cell is based upon electrodes constructed from aluminium metal and sulphur, with a electrolyte of molten catenated chloro-aluminate salts. With an operating temperature of around 100 degrees Celsius, you’re not going to want this in a mobile phone anytime soon, but that’s not the goal. The goal is the smoothing out of renewable energy sources, and localised electricity grid balancing. A major use case would be the mass charging of battery electric vehicles. As the number of charge points increases at any given location, so does the peak current needed from the grid. Aluminium-Sulphur batteries are touted to offer the solution to ease this, with their high peak discharge current capability enabling a much higher peak power delivery at the point of use.
Right now many of us have household solar installations utilising LiFePo battery technology, with the sheer cost of the battery units limiting the amount of capacity that is installed. Aluminium-Sulphur batteries could easily replace them at a fraction of the cost. With a cost-per-cell less than one-sixth that of Lithium Ion, and construction from extremely common materials, this might be just the technology to disconnect us from the global lithium and cobalt supply chains and enable many more people to generate and make use of electricity in our own homes, after all, the sun doesn’t shine all day.
Lithium-Sulphur technology still shows some promise, here’s a little thing about that. If you were wondering what the deal is with lithium, and why it could be a problem in the future, then do checkout this piece from a couple of years back. Food for thought, certainly.
via [MIT News]
3 thoughts on “Aluminium-Sulphur Batteries For Local Grid Storage?”
The problem of course is cost. It’s much cheaper to use grid-scale storage and power generation than it is to have it on site. That said, I’m not reading about an obscene amount of battery storage being deployed which makes me think the economics of it are still iffy.
I’m not sure the cost really works ‘much cheaper’ grid-scale – the individual/company/estate can know their supply and demand well enough to provide only as much as they need, and if its important to them shift the loads around a little to keep matching the supply/demand.
The grid on the other hand is black magic to the users as long as it works – they don’t know or care as long as everything turns on when they want it to, and they can’t adjust at all for the supply/demand situation as they don’t know it! So grid scale quite likely ends up used less efficiently and requires greater oversupply.
Then you have to account for grid scale needing new land purchases, quite large blocks of it, probably a few years of fighting with the NIMBY crowd to get permission to build it, with its shear output potential a good amount of supporting infrastructure upgrades are to be expected, along with lots of regulatory red tape – not unjustified as a really big energy store is rather more dangerous than the baby sized ones. Where a ‘small’ battery of some sort can just disappear into most existing buildings isn’t powerful enough to need major infrastructure changes or any greater danger in being there than the gas line etc.
Both methods clearly have pro’s and con’s, but economically especially with current energy price trends I’d say both are very likely solid investments.
I dare to bdoubt it. A relative of mine studied as an undergrad student in 1970s properites of Lithium-Sulphur solutions.
