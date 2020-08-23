Spectrum recently published a post on a new lithium sulfur battery technology specifically targeting electric aviation applications. Although lots of electric vehicles could benefit from the new technology, airplanes are especially sensitive to heavy batteries and lithium-sulfur batteries can weigh much less than modern batteries of equivalent capacity. The Spectrum post is from Oxis Energy who is about to fly tests with the new batteries which they claim have twice the energy density of conventional lithium-ion batteries. The company also claims the batteries are safer, which is another important consideration when flying through the sky.
The batteries have a cathode comprised of aluminum foil coated with carbon and sulfur — which avoids the use of cobalt, a cost driver in traditional lithium cell chemistries. The anode is pure lithium foil. Between the two electrodes is a separator soaked in an electrolyte. The company says the batteries go through multiple stages as they discharge, forming different chemical compounds that continue to produce electricity through chemical action.
The safety factor is due to the fact that, unlike lithium-ion cells, the new batteries don’t form dendrites that short out the cell. The cells do degrade over time, but not in a way that is likely to cause a short circuit. However, ceramic coatings may provide protection against this degradation in the future which would be another benefit compared to traditional lithium batteries.
We see a lot of exciting battery announcements, but we rarely see real products with them. Time will tell if the Oxis and similar batteries based on this technology will take root.
11 thoughts on “Lithium Sulfur Batteries Slated For Takeoff”
So if these new batteries, a ‘bank’ of them would weight less than the aviation fuel , also the reduced weight of brushless DC motors from the prop(s), would that concept ‘fly’?
Bear in mind there’s a lot more variables than just weight. Are they as dense? Almost certainly not. They will still take up far more space than an equivalent amount of energy stored as aviation fuel, which will also incur lots of structural weight.
Also doesn’t scale as well. Cell charge/discharge management and bus requirements go up and up, whereas a larger tank of liquid might need some baffles but that’s about it.
There will be a few interesting and novel electric planes, but I doubt we’ll see electric airliners anytime soon barring a very unexpected and dramatic breakthrough.
“see a lot of exciting battery announcements, but we rarely see real products with them. ” Did you say that about lithium cells? From zinc carbon and lead-acid through NiCad, alkaline NiMH and Lithium the energy and power of batteries has been amazing in my lifetime. The next step whether it is lithium sulphur or aluminium air or something else, looks likely to break the fossil fuel energy density barrier, which will make hydrocarbons obsolete as a fuel source. Can’t wait!
That would be neat. But until the airline can “turn over” an electric aircraft in an hour after it just made a 4 hour flight across the country, It won’t be replacing fossil fuels for long range – fast turn around applications. If they have extra planes sitting there on chargers, then it might work, but that is not cost effective. If they had swap-able battery packs that may work, but greatly reduces your cargo space.
Lithium is the one that typically has the exciting announcements. Some of the variants are on the market, yes. But its amount of exciting battery announcements that are still forthcoming that is worth calling out.
Hmm. Your article says that these Li-S cells don’t form dendrites and don’t short internally, but the Spectrum article makes no such claim. In fact, many studies have shown that Li dendrites can penetrate thick, dense solid ceramic separators (not merely coatings), so I am skeptical. Also, I really wish that “energy density “ was not used synonymously with specific energy. Watt hours per kilogram (specific energy) is not the same as watt hours per liter (energy density). Li-S batteries may have a future in applications where weight is critical, such as aviation, but are unlikely to be relevant in applications where volume is critical (e.g. automotive), where their low density works against them. The Spectrum article is unclear on whether these cells include a liquid electrolyte, but seems like they must. If so, you have to keep in mind that ~85% of the energy in a Li ion cell is the chemical energy of the flammable electrolyte, so any suggestion that these are safer has to be carefully backed up.
>where volume is critical (e.g. automotive)
On the contrary. Battery weight is a pretty critical factor for cars as well. The volumetric energy density is already “good enough”. A reasonable sized battery for a car with all the structure to secure it down weighs approximately as much as a Fiat 127, so you’re hauling around the mass of an entire small car for no good reason – and in cold climates you have to spend considerable energy in heating it up, because lithium batteries don’t work below 0 C.
For example, the Model 3 battery weighs 1,054 pounds (478 kg) which adds up with the necessary chassis reinforcement, mounting points and armoring, to around 600-700 kg which was the curb weight of a series 2 Fiat 127 at 688 kg (1,517 lb).
A good rule of thumb is that you can add a third more to the mass of your battery to account for all this necessary structure. If the battery was lighter, the car would be lighter and use a lot less energy.
Or another comparison between cars built on the same platform (latest model):
Nissan Pulsar / Tiida: 1,265 kg (2,789 lb)
Nissan Leaf : 1,538 kg (3,391 lb)
The electric car is by rule one battery mass heavier, so obviously it would be nice if the battery wasn’t so damn heavy.
“Your article says that these Li-S cells don’t form dendrites and don’t short internally, but the Spectrum article makes no such claim”
FTFA: “With lithium-sulfur cells, degradation of the lithium-metal anode is also a problem. However, this occurs via a very different mechanism, one that does not involve the formation of dendrites.”
“Pure lithium foil” – doesn’t sound super safe. I wonder why they’re using aircraft for demonstrations, unless they consider their technology too expensive for automotive use.