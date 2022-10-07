3D Printing Hard-to-find Vintage Vehicle Parts

When I was growing up, my dad and I restored classic cars. Combing junkyards for the pieces we needed was a mixture of interesting and frustrating since there was always something you couldn’t find no matter how long you looked. [Emily Velasco] was frustrated by the high price of parts even when she was able to find them, so she decided to print them herself. She wrote an excellent tutorial about designing and 3D printing replica parts if you find yourself in a similar situation.
All four marker lights on [Velasco]’s 1982 Toyota pickup were on their way to plastic dust, and a full set would run her $160. Instead of shelling out a ton of cash for some tiny parts, she set out to replicate the marker lamps with her 3D printer. Using a cheap marker lamp replacement for a more popular model of pickup as a template, she was able to replace her marker lamps at a fraction of the cost of the options she found online.
We really like the trick [Velasco] used for matching the unusual shape of the lens. By photographing it on a piece of graph paper, she was able to get the silhouette and use the grid to eliminate any lens distortion in the image. It won’t work for super complex shapes, but for roughly 2D parts with complex curvatures this can be a great way to make a part that matches well. We can see this being useful to you in a wide variety of hacks.
If you want to dig deeper, we’ve covered other projects at the intersection of 3D printing and cars like 3D Printed Rims, 3D Printed Parts for Concept Cars, and even OEMs that provide 3D printing specifications for accessory mounts to name a few.
This reminds me of a thirty something year old car I had a while back. The clutch cable snapped and ejected itself from the vehicle, never to be found again. Needless to say, the dealer did have old stock of the cable, however the spring loaded block it took along for the ride or the nonstandard nuts to go with it, no such luck. Fortunately I found the nuts from a small engineering business, but the block was another story, scrapyard cars are too new. So I made one out of wood to get me home and since it was working better than the original, I kept it in there. I’d have replaced it with metal if it had worn down, but three years later, it was the catalytic converter that forced me to sell it. With hindsight, I wish I’d kept it, but needs must.
She chose TPU because it’s both soft enough to conform to the pickup truck body, and also heat resistant enough to stand up to being snuggled up to a hot lightbulb, which I thought was a great idea. I also liked the DIY reflector.
A good argument for switching to LEDs.
Won’t make much odds – that it is still a metal box that will sometimes be in the sun that rules out common PLA as a possibility on thermal grounds easily on its own, the bulb barely matters there. The desire to have a softer plastic to conform to the vehicle also rather pushes you to very much higher temperature capable filaments.
Plus the complexities of rejigging the wiring to handle LED is often non-trivial especially for older cars indicators, and even when it is getting the LED to look at all correct – they so often have lens built into the ‘bulb’ that are entirely wrong to the way old incandescent designed fixtures want.
There’s a whole marketplace for building parts for vintage cars that they didn’t even have originally but now are in demand. Obvious example was that many Great Depression-era or earlier cars only had one brake light and no turn signal lights. So building vintage-appearing brake-and-turn-signal lights to install on your old car means making something that never existed but looks OEM.
And sometimes you just want to make something better. The first project I did that got featured on hackaday was a replacement PCB for my old car, done in a similar fashion by putting it on graph paper and importing the picture into a PCB layout program, but I included a whole bunch of vias where the OEM part was just copper on FR4 so the turn signal contact wiper eventually wiped the copper right off the board. Mine, with vias, holds the copper pour solidly down even when the bonding adhesive between it and the PCB has given up after 50 years of use. And a scrutineer would never find it because they’d have to open up a crimped enclosure in the turn signal housing to look at it, so it appears to be stock.
