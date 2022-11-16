Reverse Engineering Reveals EV Charger Has A Sense Of Security

As more and more electric vehicles penetrate the market, there’s going to have to be a proportional rise in the number of charging stations that are built into parking garages, apartment complexes, and even private homes. And the more that happens, the more chargers we’re going to start seeing where security is at best an afterthought in their design.
But as this EV charger teardown and reverse engineering shows, it doesn’t necessarily have to be that way. The charger is a Zaptec Pro station that can do up to 22 kW, and the analysis was done by [Harrison Sand] and [Andreas Claesson]. These are just the kinds of chargers that will likely be widely installed over the next decade, and there’s surprisingly little to them. [Harrison] and [Andreas] found a pair of PCBs, one for the power electronics and one for the control circuits. The latter supports a number of connectivity options, like 4G, WiFi, and Bluetooth, plus some RFID and powerline communications. There are two microcontrollers, a PIC and an ARM Cortex-A7.
Despite the ARM chip, the board seemed to lack an obvious JTAG port, and while some unpopulated pads did end up having a UART line, there was no shell access possible. An on-board micro SD card slot seemed an obvious target for attack, and some of the Linux images they tried yielded at least a partial boot-up, but without knowing the specific hardware configuration on the board, that’s just shooting in the dark. That’s when the NAND flash chip was popped off the board to dump the firmware, which allowed them to extract the devicetree and build a custom bootloader to finally own root.
The article has a lot of fascinating details on the exploit and what they discovered after getting in, like the fact that even if you had the factory-set Bluetooth PIN, you wouldn’t be able to get free charging. So overall, a pretty good security setup, even if they were able to get in by dumping the firmware. This all reminds us a little of the smart meter reverse engineering our friend [Hash] has been doing, in terms of both methodology and results.
Thanks to [Thinkerer] for the tip.
2 thoughts on “Reverse Engineering Reveals EV Charger Has A Sense Of Security”
Interesting, nice to see an internet connected device where security was actually at least considered in how it operates…
Dumping the firmware leading to getting in to me is a good thing, as the whole thing is less likely to turn to e-waste if you can repurpose it and it doesn’t seem like a security problem at all – at least as long as everything else is done right, which it seems like it is doing so won’t help attacking one of these in the wild.
Still remains to be seen if there is a glaring security flaw they just didn’t find, or a flaw in the external services the device connects to. But how refreshing it is to see something like this that isn’t clearly the old ‘The S in IOT stands for security’ style execution that far to many things are these days.
They got in, but only via physical access to the board, and at that point, you could simply replace the whole board. They didn’t find a way to compromise other chargers without this physical access, so it appears the designers did at least an above-average job of securing it.
I’m a little disappointed they didn’t look into ways to influence the current measurement circuit; not a word about the type of measurement used (shunt resistor, Hall effect, current transformers, Rogowski coils, etc.), and we can’t see it in the photos either.
Maybe an external magnetic field, or modulation of the current drawn could cause a significant deviation in the measurement.
