A disturbing trend in consumer electronics has been a steady disappearance of replaceable batteries on our devices. Finding a mobile phone with a swapable battery is a struggle, and many other devices follow the trend by sealing in a Li-Po cell. The result is an ever-shorter life for electronics, and a greater problem with devices going to recycling or worse still, landfill. Hope is at hand though, thanks to a proposed European Union law that would if passed make batteries in appliances “designed so that consumers can easily remove and replace them themselves“.
In case any readers in the rest of the world wonder what it has to do with them, the EU represents such a huge market that manufacturers can neither ignore it, nor in most cases afford to make separate EU and rest-of-world versions of their products. Thus if the EU requires something for sale in its territories, in most cases it becomes the de facto norm for anything designed to be sold worldwide. We’ve already seen this with the EU’s right to repair legislation, and while we have not doubt that manufacturers will do their best to impede this new law we don’t think they will ultimately prevail.
Via 9to5Mac.
14 thoughts on “Non-Replaceable Battery? Not If This Proposed EU Law Passes!”
I am of mixed feelings on this one. Sure it would be nice to be able to swap my iPhone battery, but there would be a cost both in terms of the bulkiness of the case and the water-proof-worthiness of the seals. I also wonder what percent of the general public currently replaces the batteries in their non-smart watches versus those who go to a shop to have it done while they wait. Yes, I think replacing phone batteries should be easier, but not so much easier that even a mechanical doofus could do it. At the same time, there is no way to replace the battery in my electric toothbrush. There clearly needs to be some kind of law regarding replaceability, as long as it doesn’t go too far defining what “easily replaceable” actually means.
An action cam is small and most of the last models are waterproof while having replaceable batteries.
It’s more complex than this.
I like having my devices being waterproof. Looks like that’s going away.
On the other hand I will be able to replace the battery in my s27 phone, so I will get three years out of it rather than two.
Nah. I had a waterproof phone with a replaceable battery in the early 2000s. Proper gasket seal and everything. Really can’t remember what model it was though!
Is perfectly possible to make device water proof even replaceable battery. Its just matter of having proper seal and few screws. Current trend of glued bricks promote unnecessary environmental load by artificially having expire date on device do to battery going bad by age.
As far as I understand, waterproof devices are explicitly not in that regulation
“I like having my devices being waterproof. Looks like that’s going away.”
IP67 and IP68 in mobile market was available at times when all mobiles had headphone jacks. And those times are not so distant.
My past few phones have been made obsolete by lack of security updates, not by battery wearing out. Laptops are a different thing, often the battery is replaceable but it is hard to find reputable replacement batteries after a few years.
Great news. Now can we have mandated security and OS updates that allow the phone to operate for five years? Thank you.
Despite what cell phone companies would like consumers to believe, waterproofing and replaceable batteries are not mutually exclusive. It’s just ever so slightly more expensive to have both.
The big problem isn’t the replacing (90%of the time) it’s sourcing good genuine quality parts. What’s the point being able to change a battery if all you can buy is seconds, rejects or fakes.
Where is the online list that shows the ones of the brands
with replaceable batteries and the ones that are not. So we have an easier choice.
There are so many social media where this could be placed.
Why do we add unnecessary waste to our planet?
It seems the EU tries to keep the world a bit cleaner.
Which as well means that the rest of the world gives a shit about the same.
And this applies not only to batteries,
but is exactly the same for a lot of products that are manufactured for waste – no chance to repair.
OK, manufacture for waste gives a cheaper product and more throughput.
But then somebody else has to pay for getting rid of this waste.
In nature (nearly) everything is recycled – including all of us here.
Have a nice Christmas
and there might be some time left to think about ideas like this.
https://skinflint.co.uk/?cat=umtsover&xf=10063_10.0~3229_2022~3287_wechselbar&sort=t&v=e
Thank you very much to get a link list started.
