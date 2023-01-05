Excuse Me, Your Tie Is Unzipped

If you ask your typical handyperson what’s the one thing you need to fix most things, the answer might very well be duct tape. But second place — and first place in some circles — would have to be zip ties. These little wonders are everywhere if you look for them. But they are a relatively recent invention and haven’t always had the form they have today.
The original zip tie wasn’t called a zip tie or even a cable tie. In 1958 they were called Ty-Raps and produced by a company called Thomas and Betts. Originally meant to improve aircraft wiring harnesses, they found their way into various electronic equipment and packaging uses. But they’ve also become helpful in very unusual places too. A policeman trying to round up rioters would have problems carrying more than a few conventional handcuffs. But flexible cuffs based on zip ties are lightweight and easy to carry. Colon surgeons sometimes use a modified form of zip tie during procedures.
History
Maurus Logan worked for the Thomas and Betts company. In 1956, he was touring an aircraft manufacturing plant. Observing a wiring harness being put together on a nail board, similar to how car harnesses are made, he noted that the cables were bundled with waxed twine or nylon cord. A technician had to tie knots in the cord, sometimes cutting their fingers and often developing calluses. In addition, the twine was prone to fungal growth, requiring special treatment.
Logan kept turning the problem over in his mind and tried various approaches. By 1958, he had a patent for the Ty-Rap. The tie was lightweight, easy to install, easy to remove, and inexpensive.
The Design
The original design didn’t exactly look like today’s zip tie, but it wasn’t far off. The patent called for a “flexible plastic” strap. Like today’s version, the strap had a set of ratchet-like teeth. However, the original Ty-Rap used a metal tooth to engage the ratchet — the pawl. This style of cable tie is still available but not as common as ones made entirely of nylon or some other plastic.
Usually, once you’ve engaged the zip tie, the only way to get rid of it is to cut it off, destroying it in the process. However, some ties have a small tab that lets you slip the pawl and release the zip tie so it can be removed and reused.
Variations
There are many variations of zip ties. Most are now made of nylon and often have some UV-resistant additive. You can get many different colors that are handy for color coding. Some also have heat-stabilizing additives to the nylon. Other additives allow metal detectors to sense the ties. There are other material options, including polypropylene, LDPE, and even stainless steel, which may be coated with another material. Size varies from tiny to around five feet long. We aren’t sure what anyone needs with a five-foot zip tie, but they do exist.
Some zip ties have mounting holes. Others have integrated tags to write on. Some use a bead-like design instead of a ratchet. Others use a slotted strap, called a ladder tie, to prevent slipping and facilitate release.
Very exotic zip ties have two “heads,” so you can put the strap through one hole to bundle one set of wires and then reverse it through the second hole to bundle another set of wires. You can get an idea of what’s available from companies like Panduit, Avery Dennison, or Essentra, among others.
Is there a difference between cheap zip ties and expensive ones? Watch the video below from [Donut Media] to find out what they think. Be sure to watch both tests before you decide. The cost, by the way, isn’t arbitrary. The expensive tie, in this case, is made from ECTFE fluoropolymer known as Tefzel, which has good chemical, radiation, and thermal resistance.
If you have a 3D printer, you could try printing your own. Nylon would be great as that’s what most of the commercial ones use, but apparently, they work with other materials, too.
Tooling
Most of us cinch a zip tie by hand and use cutters to remove them. If you are really trying to get tight, pliers might help. However, you can buy guns that tighten the zip tie for you, which might be useful if you have to do thousands of them a day. Expensive versions use power and can even put a specific amount of tension on the zip tie. Simple ones are just jigs that push the head down the strap when you pull the trigger. You can see a simple, inexpensive gun in the video below. There are quite a few more expensive options from different suppliers. Another advantage to a good gun is that it cuts the excess off completely flush. If you cut by hand, be careful not to leave a sharp stub hanging out that might cut you or cut into something else.
If you are a bicycle enthusiast and you have a brake cable puller tool, those work, too. However, with that tool, you still need to cut the tie manually. We’ve seen people recommend twisting the end off with pliers or another zip tie, which leaves a soft point, but it also stresses whatever is in side the zip tie, so we don’t suggest it.
What Can’t They Do?
Zip ties are supposed to replace cable lacing, but they have many other uses, as well. The Internet is replete with “life hacks” for zip ties. They make good zipper pulls, for example. Some of them are a little silly or common sense, like many of the ones in the video below.
Case modders like [Daniele Tartaglia] always have great tricks for cable bundling and labeling. Check out the video below for some of those tips.
Less practically, you can do some strange things with zip ties, like make a lampshade or a fidget toy:
What’s your favorite zip tie hack? Let us know in the comments what you use them for or how you use them better. Or, if you prefer, what you use instead.
5 foot long zip ties are used in the HVAC industry for attaching flexible ducts to collars.
And in many industries to attach wiring, sensors, and so on, to large diameter pipe. Very handy for things like GRE (glass reinforced epoxy), where you may not be permitted adhesives. Also nice for temporary attachment of sensors.
The largest I have used legitimately was on a 1.2m diameter pipe to attach an ultrasonic sensor. No adhesives were available that were compatible with the pipe material and environment, so zip ties it was. A bit awkward and messy with the gel couplant agent but did the service. IIRC, it was monitoring for solids in the fluid. Ties came as a bag of heads and a roll (30m?) of strap. Cut to length
I’ve used longer ties for an assortment of less legit applications, like the big loop around the bottom stringer of a roof truss for a coat hanger to hook to, and to temporarily hang wires when pulling long sections (think 100’s of meters to maybe a km) in less than clean areas like bunker tanks.
Zip ties have their place, but I that’s rarely where things will be serviced or expanded. Cable lacing is relatively simple once you master the basics, and is much more versatile and sensible when it comes to cabling bundles that may need servicing at any point, especially blind. I’ve flayed myself to the bone before on improperly cut zip ties in NOCs/datacenters and even CPE. The extra time spent cable lacing is offset by the time not spent cleaning pools of blood up after closing your wounds with cyanoacrylate long enough to finish the job.
I’m a telecom professional in Canada. Tbh we try to move away from lacing as much as possible. Some specs still call for it on power distribution racks. But ultimately tyraps or double sided hook and loop are the standard these days.
That being said, tyraps cut with anything other than flush cutters should be a finable offense haha.
Lacing is even more of a pain to re-enter than cable ties (snip tie, rework, install new tie). The key with zip-ties is that whenever you install a zip-tie without a tensioning gun, you have failed to install a zip-tie. No sharp edges, no crushed cables, and cranking a tie gun is faster than even the speediest cable-lacer.
Meanwhile an over-tensioned zip tie can destroy the cable as well. So it is worth while keeping an eye on the setting, since different applications will need different zip ties and different tension for a proper fit.
But yes. A zip tie tensioning tool is quite fast.
However, I have also seen people damage cables when cutting the zip tie. So partly I lean towards using something else when one knows that it is going to be removed sooner rather than later.
Also, side cutters are quite a simple way to fix people’s left over knifes. And even a zip tie tensioning tool will leave a sharp edge if tilted during application.
If the cable needs to be protected (like CAT* ethernet or Fiberoptic cable) wind a piece of velcro around it and ziptie that one. The velcro will protect the cable of being cut by the ziptie.
Interesting, I’ve never seen lacing in person before. In the datacenter we used velcro strap for cables. Zip-ties are for longer-term installation like the holding power strip in a server rack.
In auto racing, the phrase ‘reduce the selling price of the car by $X for every zip tie found’ can often justifiably be heard.
A judicious application of adel (aka cable, circular or loop) clamps can go a long way to reducing the number of cable ties needed. And make things easier to fix without cutting a dozen zip ties just to add one more wire.
Well one can use split loom for wire containment as well as adding wires.
Do ones holding on the license plate count?
Stainless bolts or go home. Nothing (except, duct tape, perhaps) says “amateur” like rust streaks down your license plate.
(SovCits excluded of course, as they’re “travelling”, not driving)
Don’t trust anyone who does not cut their zip tie! Also i do avoid them as i avoid duct tape and still do very bad hacks.
The ETFE zip ties are the only ones you can use in NASA space missions, because (unsurprisingly) the typical cable ties fall apart in days (if not hours!) at temperature/UV extremes.
Lacing cord’s probably still more common, though. I don’t really know why you would bother with zip ties at high altitude/temperature extremes, though, with the ETFE zip tie cost the training to do lacing cord ties becomes really cheap really fast.
We’re cavemen, but we still use cable lacing in really tight areas on the avionics and other areas that we don’t expect to have to disturb in our silly little airplanes. It’s a matter of physical space. Tiny tefzel wires with their astonishingly thin yet tough insulation, neatly tied. Also lacing is a little less dicey to cut if you do have to get into a bundle. Nick a wire with a pair of cutters and it will ruin your whole day.
Alternatively, for removing zip ties, you can crush or mangle the pawl/ head with pliers and just kinda pull them off too, depending on how well you can access it.
I am a veterinarian and, although I haven’t used them for this, a prominent cat vet uses zip ties to clamp off the uterus when doing a spay surgery. It’s even referenced in a textbook authored by him.
I’ve used stainless steel ties before: we had to install them where we had cable trays that ran above a corridor with a false ceiling. One of our sites had a fire and the originally installed plastic ties predictably melted, leaving the cables dangling in the dark and smoke. The firefighters were not impressed.
https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg13217990-700-mystery-fire-strikes-ecology-centre/
Question for anyone: When you buy a cheap watch, there is an extra unused zip tie inside the case… Why?
Interesting. I’ve bought a fair number of cheap watches, however I’ve never received one with a zip tie included.
I’ve had no end of problems with a container of cheap zipties I got from harbor freight: after about two years they got brittle and until I threw the container away I kept forgetting and trying to use them and having them pop like twenty minutes after installation. So I’m definitely an advocate of buying more expensive name brand ones, having no better way of gauging their quality.
There is of course a dark side to zip ties. I work in the marine robotics industry, and zip ties are commonly used to tame cables and even mount lightweight accessories to ROV frames. The problem is that, even when reusable zip ties are used, it’s still far faster to simply cut them off and replace with a new zip tie when making changes (ship time is expensive!). They are a constant stream of plastic garbage, much of which never finds its way to proper disposal. Where I work we are actively trying to eliminate zip ties from our products.
My favorite use for zip ties is for stitching broken plastic. We had one of the plastic shelves in the door of the fridge break, and that is the type of plastic you just cant glue back together. So I drilled holes on each side of the crack and then put a zip tie through each pair. Now I had 10 zip ties holding it together, and that fix lasted for many many years. This is also useful on plastic car bumpers.
Cut a 1-2″ notch like this “<" halfway down the bag of zip ties to make it easier to get one at a time.
I discovered that white/neutral zip ties degrade from UV and get brittle and break when used outdoors. Black ones seem to be fine. It wasn’t an exhaustive study.
SOME black ties are UV inhibited. Others are from China and who knows?
