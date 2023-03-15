In an ideal smart home, the explosion of cheap WiFi and Bluetooth chips has allowed hundreds of small wireless devices to control the switches, lights, and everything else required for a “smart home” at a relatively low price. But what if you don’t want hundreds of internet-connected devices in your home polluting the wireless spectrum and allowing potential security holes into your network? If you’re like [Lucas Teske], you might reach for something wired and use cheap and (currently) available Raspberry Pi Picos to create PicoHome.
The unique twist of PicoHome is that it uses a CAN bus for communication. One of [Lucas’] goals was to make the boards easily swappable when hardware failed. This meant board-to-board communication and protocols like I2C were susceptible to noise (every time a relay triggered, the bus would lock up briefly). The CAN bus is designed to work in an electrically noisy environment.
There are two parts to the system: pico-relay and pico-input. The first connects to a 16 relay board and can control 16 different 24v relays. The second has 16 optoisolators to read from 12v-24v switches and various buttons throughout the house. These can be placed in a giant metal box in a central wiring location and not worry about it.
The firmware and board files are all released under an Apache 2.0 license, but the CAN2040 library this project relies on is under GPL. We covered the CAN2040 library when it was first released, and it’s lovely to see it being used for something entirely unexpected.
2 thoughts on “A Smart Home That CAN Do It All”
Looks a lot like the remote IO boards what we (at ex employer) used in the secound have of the 80s. these boards where 8051 based with a RS485 multi master communication.
Today (from 2010..) all digital Inputs and Outputs are done with industrial ethercat modules (but specs/quality is NOT what we where used to (:
In the early 90s the boards where replaced with DIN modules (boards size 100x160mm), on top 25 Din female bus, bottom 4Bit adr dipswitch and on front Inputs/Outputs/Leds. (in production till 2015)
Every unit (box) had a prosessor module, for coms, interrupt inputs and PSU. Further more there are Output, LCA, ANAlog and even a CAMera module(s) with a max of 7 modules on a single processor module.
Specs:
Power 24 V DC +/- 50 % (garanteed at worse case)
Coms: RS485 halve duplex 375 kbps 9N1 multi master (2 pairs)
Software: (property) Boot part in Eprom (16k) or flash, Appl (16k) part downloadable in Ram
Inputs: 24 V DC (Low 0..8V, High 10..40V)
Output mod: 24x 250 mA coil drive (protected agains overcurrent and ,permanent, short’s)
I/O mod: 8 In and 16 Out
Analog Mod: 8x ADC 8Bit 0..10V and 2x DAC 8Bit 0..10V plus 4 NO/NC relais outputs
Camer Mod: 5x camera coax PAL with a DSP for image processing.
Is it compatible with Home Assistant?
