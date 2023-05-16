Making The Case For All-Female Exploration Missions To Mars And Beyond

A recent study in Nature Scientific Reports by Jonathan P. R. Scott and colleagues makes the case for sending exclusively all-female crews on long-duration missions. The reasoning here is simple: women have significant less body mass, with in the US the 50th percentile for women being 59.2 kg and 81.8 kg for men. This directly translates into a low total energy expenditure (TEE), along with a lower need for everything from food to water to oxygen. On a long-duration mission, this could conceivably save a lot of resources, thus increasing the likelihood of success.
With this in mind, it does raise the question of why female astronauts aren’t more commonly seen throughout Western space history, with Sally Ride being the first US astronaut to fly in 1983. This happened decades after the first female Soviet cosmonaut, when Valentina Tereshkova made history in 1963 on Vostok 6, followed by Svetlana Savitskaya in 1982 and again in 1984, when she became the first woman to perform a spacewalk.
With women becoming an increasingly more common sight in space, it does bear looking at what blocked Western women for so long, despite efforts to change this. It all starts with the unofficial parallel female astronaut selection program of the 1950s.
Fighting Tradition
When the Space Age began in the 1950s, Western society was still struggling with emancipation, especially with the Cold War as a clash of cultures reinforcing many stereotypes regarding the role of the woman in society. Even as Soviet women were free to take up jobs even after getting married and manage their own affairs, the ‘nuclear family‘, with the woman as the caretaker of the plentiful offspring was seen as the ultimate counterpoint to this, and a rejection of ‘communist’ ideals.
One result of this was the corresponding drop in women following higher education, with the share of women college students falling from about 47% in 1920 to 38% by 1958 in the US. Although more financial aid was available via the government for education, societal pressures fed into most households being single-income, with the husband making money and the wife taking care of the family and household matters. This pattern didn’t begin to change until the 1970s.
In light of all this, there wasn’t so much a single reason why US women did not generally make it into high-up places – including the skies and space – but rather the fallout from a complex patchwork of societal expectations, poor scientific practices and an astounding amount of cognitive biases that led to this widespread discrimination. This was a practice that was reflected in the US military, with the Women’s Army Corps (WAC, established as the WAAC in 1942) as well as the 1948 established Women in the Air Force (WAF) heavily limiting the duties that could be performed by the women in either.
Ultimately, when it came to selecting the first US astronauts, these would be selected from ideally the most fit candidates, preferably from the Air Force and similar extreme fitness backgrounds. That only male candidates were considered was in light of all this therefore both a logical result and par for the course. This did not mean that it was an absolute, however, with William Randolph Lovelace II‘s efforts while working as head of NASA’s Life Sciences being instrumental in unofficially qualifying female astronaut candidates alongside the male candidates for Project Mercury.
Mercury 13
The name for the group of thirteen women who went through this selection process, ‘the Mercury 13‘, was coined in 1995 by Hollywood producer James Cross as a comparison with the Mercury 7. Even so, it essentially captures the parallel nature of this program within Project Mercury. Even as the male astronaut candidates went through the rigorous testing program, so did the female candidates under guidance of Dr. Lovelace and his team, starting with Jerrie Cobb, a highly accomplished aviator.
Although Jerrie Cobb and twelve others with similar qualifications as her passed the tests with flying colors, NASA’s requirement for the Project Mercury astronauts was that the candidates were all military test pilots, experienced with high-speed flight and with an engineering background. This precluded all of the potential female candidates and despite lobbying attempts by Lovelace, Cobb and others, ultimately only male astronauts would fly.
After Valentina Tereshkova’s solo space flight in 1962, she would ridicule the US and its purported freedoms, where a woman was denied the opportunity to compete equally with men. It would still take twenty-one years after that comment before the first female US astronaut would make it to space. Ultimately none of the ‘Mercury 13’ would fly to space, although Wally Funk would fly on a suborbital flight with Blue Origin’s New Shepard vehicle at the age of 82, making her the only one of the thirteen women to make it nearly to space.
It’s The Biology, Silly
Although the logic of the modeling performed by Jonathan P. R. Scott and colleagues in their paper on the benefits of a female crew makes objectively sense, it’s important to consider the main concerns that were raised despite these female candidates passing the same tests as their male counterparts, as summarized in a 1964 paper by J. R. Betson & R. R. Secrest titled Prospective women astronauts selection program in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology (doi:10.1016/0002-9378(64)90446-6).
Essentially the concern raised was about the suitability of a woman in the operating of complex machinery while she would be on her period, and the effect this might have on her mental faculties, as well as the complications of having to deal with the menstrual flow. Males would be more optimal in this regard, with a stable endocrine system and no complications to consider.
As we have found since the 1960s, women can most definitely function in space, and there are a number of ways to deal with a period while in space, including not having periods at all. The latter is accomplished with contraceptives that suppress ovulation, where instead of having an ‘off week’ each month the contraceptive is constantly supplied, possibly as a subdermal system for flights to Mars. Although on the ISS dealing with waste and having sanitary products shuttled up from Earth’s surface is doable, for long-term missions it’s obvious that it is an aspect that has to be considered as well.
As for the emotional stability and similar aspects, none of these were found to be valid concerns over the decades that female astronauts, cosmonauts and taikonauts have spent time in space. There is after all no fundamental difference between men and women beyond their biological sex and the associated endocrine system. As demonstrated by e.g. Daphne Joel et al. in a 2015 study involving fMRI scans of male and female volunteers, despite the physical (size) differences between male and female brains, they are not sexually dimorphic. Rather than personality being determined by the biological sex, it is a purely unique, individualistic pattern.
What this means is that the typical selection procedures for astronauts involving not only physical challenges but also psychological tests apply equally, regardless of the candidate’s biological sex.
Transgenerational Shenanigans
Considering the scientific evidence, it is in a sense rather tragic that a headline like ‘all-female Mars mission crew’ should even make the headlines. Many decades after the ‘Mercury 13’ tried to make their case, and after a few decades now of both male and female astronauts working side by side, it should be clear that the goal for any mission is to pick the right crew for the job. If that means picking the astronauts who have the lowest body mass and resulting lowest energy, water and oxygen requirements, and they also happen to be overwhelmingly female, then that is good mission design.
Especially when it comes to a highly dangerous mission, such as a long-duration mission to Mars, the primary concern ought to be what would give the crew the highest chances of success. If hundreds of kilograms of supplies could be cut, or be kept back as emergency supplies because the crew is composed solely of individuals slim in stature, then that makes sense in any logical way. Even if the trauma of generations of anti-intellectual and pseudo-scientific nonsense regarding certain groups in society insist that we should discuss it in great length once again.
While it is great to see that things have definitely changed since the 1960s, the struggles of the Mercury 13 women and the countless others like them over the decades should not be forgotten.
(Heading image: Astronaut Tracy Caldwell in the International Space Station. (Credit: NASA) )
39 thoughts on “Making The Case For All-Female Exploration Missions To Mars And Beyond”
Super interesting and enlightening article, thanks. Gave me things to think about that I’d never considered before. And I love the juicy inversion of the old 20th century conclusion that men are more appropriate for space flight, using the 20th century logic (i.e., who is biologically more fit).
On Mars there will be an opportunity to test whether water swirls one way or another when toilet is flushed. This could confirm or invalidate our current approach to physics.
Why hasn’t this happened in the past? Simple, biology and overall intrinsic behavior.
Women on the whole TODAY prefer more flexible and fulfilling jobs (teacher, nurse, and others), and there are numerous studies that support that.
When you consider the requirements to be an astronaut, a heavy background in engineering and math, coupled with the demands of typically military flight school, then a long arduous career at NASA before *maybe* getting assigned to a Space Mission, it doesn’t jive with normal female workplace desires and typical education.
https://news.uchicago.edu/story/whats-holding-women-back-top-paying-jobs
DESPITE women outnumbering men in higher education, they simply do not *choose* to pursue the hard sciences and math in the same proportion (see cite above as well)
https://www.bestcolleges.com/news/analysis/2021/11/19/women-complete-college-more-than-men/
While fine in theory, NASA would have a hard time sourcing an all female crew, give the much smaller candidate pool, which could lead to astronaut selection, not based on experience, merit, and skill, but based solely on gender.
This entire article basically has no business being on hackaday and completely ignores actual reasons there aren’t more female astronauts, CHOICE.
to live a fantasy where all decisions are made in a convenient vacuum
As you said, most don’t choose hard science or math. They also don’t choose to be miners, roofers, construction workers, etc. But… Physical strength might be very needed for the first wave of exploration, just as it was hundreds of years ago.
Which still doesn’t negate the facts which are conveniently ignored in this very biased article by, shocker, a female author.
or dwarfs
or kids
By this logic we should send little people.
by this logic, would you not just get rid of the fitness and physical requirements altogether and bring smaller men along with women. this is dumb af it acts as if all humans of the same gender are the same and as if the physical requirements for men dont matter if you bring women
Personally, I’m confused by the concept of saving weight and so and so much food/water. Isn’t it it desirable that the astronauts have no need to starve in first place? Their brains must be allowed to function properly.
Why not compensate for this by building larger rockets/starships and carrying more propellant? There’s a difference, sure, but the difference isn’t stellar, after all. Humans are tiny compared to the total mass of the ship.
A large oxygen supply is also important, no matter the size/weight of the crew members. The USSR model of using oxygen+nitrogen (“air”) was wiser than pure oxygen, also, by the way. It’s what the human body was made for and is less inflammable/dangerous.
So if we carry both gases, the weight is increased, anyway. Sure, there’s the possibility to recycle that nitrogen that astronauts create when they breathe and use it to maintain a good nitrogen/oxygen balance.
But on initial start, nitrogen already has to be present if the USSR model is used.
On the other hand, less nitrogen filters are required if the USSR model was used, which in turn can reduce weight.
I suppose that mass/weight vs resource game can be played even further, rendering the men vs woman weight argument ad absurdum?
I’m not sure all women make sense, the reasoning given seems mostly sound as needed less resources is always good, though small blokes exist.
But there are other elements to consider like ability to maintain muscle mass, which I understand to be easier to males (but that is not my area of expertise). And there are bound to be times where a larger stronger crewmember is useful even in zero-G and certainly when there is a G of some sort. And while that doesn’t have to mean male it is for the same reasoning of the ‘all female crew’ headline is sort of correct that role is more likely to be male, but again you get small blokes, and pretty damn giant womanfolk too…
It also ignores the shear lack of female astronauts due to the rigorous extremely long education and training process. It brushes those off with a vague “women are discriminated against” but conveniently ignores women tend to have much higher education levels than men….yet there are far fewer in stem.
So if the goal is to get an all female crew, have you really picked the most qualified crew, or are you making the decision based on gender, when the same could be accomplished with weight limits as you mentioned.
Well when planning for ‘long-endurance’ missions is still seriously some years away opening up the application process or just going around all the allied air forces (etc) to recruit suitable candidates gives you plenty of time to actually train them in the bits they don’t already know. That to me isn’t an issue yet – the missions that this ‘criteria’ might just make sense for are dreams for the future not seriously to be planned for blast off just yet.
You want to find folks suitable that are girls it won’t actually be that hard – the gender doesn’t tend to go into the most logical feeder jobs to become an astronutter it is true. But there are so very many of them on the planet still, and you are only sending what 5? 10 people – still a huge supply of females with the right skillset to start the required training.
My entire point is the gender is irrelevant, this article is simply trying to force it to be relevant. You want less food consumption, great put a cap on an applicant’s weight, and pick the best candidates that fit those requirements.
The problem with an all women crew is it discriminates against men. Space exploration should be all inclusive.
Oh, but that’s positive discrimination, which is progressive and socially just when the target is historically disenfranchised groups like women or ethnic minorities, or other groups who are defined to be oppressed.
Oh retaliatory discrimination? :)
Space exploration is elitist. I’ll never go into space. But that’s for endless other reasons, not because I’m a man
Back in the 90s, I still thought of a mixed crew when I heard the terms “astronaut” or “cosmonaut”. I had those pictures in my head of various people floating through MIR space station. And I thought it was just natural that a mixed crew was on board. Now we’re here in the 2020s and we have nothing better to do than discussing who’s superior or which a gender someone has. What happened to true equality? In the 90s, it seemed as if was so close. I miss the 90s.😢
Great article, I learned a lot! Thanks!
We’re all engineer-adjacent and realize this is illogical, right? If your requirement is low-mass, make low-mass the requirement, not some tenuous proxy variable for mass. Injecting exogenous requirements was what caused the problem in the first place – note how the complaint is ‘the women had passed all the same tests.’
If the requirement is actually how practical it is to provide for the needs of N people on a months-long journey, then not even mass itself is the problem. Actual food requirements and necessary health products both count.
And there’s the opposite view: There was a case made a few years ago to send *fat* people on long-duration missions, as that’s the most mass-efficient way to send food calories. They’ll burn just a kilogram a week of their own fat instead of 10 kg/wk of shipped food.
I would think that it would be easier to send a container full of dense high calorie food (mostly fat and some protein), than have to deal with the weight loss and change in body shape that would require different size clothes and space suits.
> in a 2015 study involving fMRI scans of male and female volunteers, despite the physical (size) differences between male and female brains, they are not sexually dimorphic
The hidden assumption in that flawed study is that sexual dimorphism would have such gross discerning characteristics that they would show up in a fairly low resolution fMRI scan.
This is absolutely not what the study demonstrates or claims to demonstrate. The study shows that there are extensive, consistent dimorphism in male and female brains when they are controlled for size, but that there are more structures in common than dimorphic.
Which really doesn’t tell us much of anything, actually.
but women take far longer showers, so you have to bring more water mass :)
Not a serious comment, obvs.
Don’t forget about all that make-up mass 😁 /s
>despite the physical (size) differences between male and female brains, they are not sexually dimorphic
This is either poor phrasing or outright doublethink.
Indeed. Behavior comes from our brains, so any sexual dimorphism in behavior must come from corresponding differences in brains. If an instrument can’t detect those differences, then the instrument is looking at the wrong things.
Even disregarding behavior, having a different brain size is dimorphism on its own! By the logic in the article, breasts aren’t dimorphic either.
a smaller average skull = a smaller average brain, there is no direct correlation between size and capability, something something blue whales
Even just a difference in size is dimorphism though.
Women, long time, closed space …. sounds like a great idea HAL!
It was tried: https://www.letsrun.com/forum/flat_read.php?thread=8638179
I had this same discussion about 3 years ago answering a forum question.
https://www.quora.com/How-much-square-footage-is-needed-to-grow-fresh-food-stuff-to-satisfy-a-crew-of-5-on-a-long-term-space-mission
Even with males and females of the same size the males usually need more food intake because of a higher metabolism (average numbers); for athletic females the numbers are similar to male requirements. Additionally because of their differing metabolism and chemistry females need to eat a different balance of nutrients to maintain health.
https://www.trainingpeaks.com/blog/male-versus-female-athletes-part-1-nutrition/
https://www.podiumrunner.com/nutrition/how-female-athletes-nutritional-needs-differ-from-mens/
https://www.active.com/fitness/calculators/calories
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)