Flipped Transformer Powers Budget-Friendly Vacuum Tube Amp

If you’ve ever wondered why something like a radio or a TV could command a hefty fraction of a family’s yearly income back in the day, a likely culprit is the collection of power transformers needed to run all those hungry, hungry tubes. Now fast-forward a half-century or more, and affordable, good-quality power transformers are still a problem, and often where modern retro projects go to die. Luckily, [Terry] at D-Lab Electronics has a few suggestions on budget-friendly transformers, and even shows off a nice three-tube audio amp using them.
The reason transformers were and still are expensive has a lot to do with materials. To build a transformer with enough oomph to run everything takes a lot of iron and copper, the latter of which is notoriously expensive these days. There’s also the problem of market demand; with most modern electronics favoring switched-mode power supplies, there’s just not a huge market for these big lunkers anymore, making for a supply and demand equation that’s not in the hobbyist’s favor.
Rather than shelling out $70 or more for something like a Hammond 269EX, [Terry]’s suggestion is to modify an isolation transformer, specifically the Triad N-68X. The transformer has a primary designed for either 120 or 230 volts, and a secondary that delivers 115 volts. Turn that around, though, and you can get 230 volts out from the typical North American mains supply — good enough for the plate supply on the little amp shown. That leaves the problem of powering the heaters for the tubes, which is usually the job of a second 6- or 12-volt winding on a power transformer. Luckily, the surplus market has a lot of little 6.3-volt transformers available on the cheap, so that shouldn’t be a problem.
We have to say that the amp [Terry] put these transformers to work in sounds pretty amazing — not a hint of hum. Good work, we say, but we hope he has a plan in case the vacuum tube shortage gets any worse.
Thanks to [Stephen Walters] for the tip.
6 thoughts on “Flipped Transformer Powers Budget-Friendly Vacuum Tube Amp”
Are HaD readers too much for triadmagnetics.com’s webserver?
Good description. :-) Another option I’ve used is to pick a transformer with dual 120/120 vac primaries, and use one as the primary, and the other as a HV secondary. Its defined secondary (6 vac, 12 vac or whatever) can power the filaments.
120 vac rectified and filtered gives you about 160 vdc. If that’s not enough, you can connect it to a doubler to get around 320 vdc.
A point on “rare” tubes: Though 6v was the most common filament voltage, many tubes were built with other voltages. The ones with “oddball” filament voltages are often cheaper and easier to find. I’m building a 1-tube radio right now with a 23Z9 Compactron (dual triode + pentode).
Most transformers with “dual primaries” are actually made with a single winding that is center tapped, so in your use case, it would be just the same as rectifying wall power, with no isolation whatsoever, and also a bit less efficient.
If you put multiple smaller transformers in parallel, what would be the downfall?
With small currents, the main downfall should be size. On higher loads, balance would probably be an issue, with some transformers heating up more quickly,
What about output transformer? Circuit details still locked on Patreon but should free up soon I assume. https://www.patreon.com/dlab_electronics/posts . My crummy PC speakers even sounded good listeing to that liuttle amp. It must have a psychological output harmonic ;-)
