In the annals of game console history, the Sega Saturn is probably the most convoluted system of all time, even giving the Playstation 3 a run for its rings. Also known as the system on which Sega beached itself before its Dreamcast swansong, it featured an incredible four CPUs, two video processors, multiple levels and types of RAM, all pushed onto game studios with virtually no software tools or plan how to use the thing. An introduction to this console’s architecture is provided by [Rodrigo Copetti], which gives a good idea of the harrowing task of developing for this system.
Launched in Japan in 1994 and North America and Europe in 1995, it featured a double-speed CD-ROM drive, Hitachi’s zippy new SH-2 CPU (times two) and some 3D processing grunt that was intended to let it compete with Sony’s Playstation. The video and sound solutions were all proprietary to Sega, with the two video processors (VDP1 & 2) handling parts of the rendering process which complicated its use for 3D tasks, along with its use of quadrilaterals instead of triangles as with the Playstation and Nintendo 64.
Although a lot of performance could be extracted from the Saturn’s idiosyncratic architecture, its high price and ultimately the competition with the Sony Playstation and the 1996 release of the Nintendo 64 would spell the end for the Saturn. Although the Dreamcast did not repeat the Saturn’s mistakes, it seems one commercial failure was enough to ruin Sega’s chances as a hardware developer.
3 thoughts on “Exploring The Sega Saturn’s Wacky Architecture”
What would an engineer (and a budget manager) be thinking when overengineering a system? I mean, everything has an explanation, but two video processors and two CPUs?
Older console within a newer one?
In the 90s the development of arcade boards secretly drove console development. For Nintendo this usually meant the older boards, as they wanted obsolete but usable technology to make consoles. Even the PS1 is dated by its contemporary era, 1994 release but 1997 saw US sales grow so these games were behind on the graphics. Sega however put a beast out, based on their newer arcade boards. This increased cost, made game development difficult, these caveats leading consumers to the SNES/PS1 and eventually the N64 and the Saturn sinking to a footnote in history without many emulation options
