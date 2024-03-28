Smart phones have taken the place of a lot of different devices especially as they get more and more powerful. GPS, music and video player, email, and of course a phone are all functions tied up in these general-purpose devices. Another casualty of the smart phone revolution is the humble bedside alarm clock as its radio, alarm, and timekeeping functionalities are also provided by modern devices. [zst123] has a sentimental attachment to the one he used in the 00s, though, and set about restoring it to its former glory.
Most of the issue with the clock involved drift with the timekeeping circuitry. Since it wasn’t accurately keeping the time anymore, losing around 10 minutes a day, the goal to save it was to use NTP to get the current time and a microcontroller to make the correction automatically. Rather than replace everything in the clock except the display, [zst123] is using the existing circuit board and adding an ESP8266 to grab the time from the Internet. A custom driver board reads the current time displayed on the clock directly from the display itself and then the ESP8266 can adjust it by using the existing buttons through a relay wired in parallel.
Using the existing circuitry was certainly a challenge especially since the display was multiplexed, but the LM8562 that came with these clock radios is a common and well-documented chip for driving displays like this, giving [zst123] a leg up over something unlabeled or proprietary. Using NTP is certainly a reliable and straightforward way of getting the current time too but there are a few other options for projects like these like using GPS or even a radio signal.
5 thoughts on “Saving A Clock Radio With An LM8562”
I’d have thought a clock of that age was using a mains frequency counter to keep time. They shouldn’t wander.
The input circuitry probably “misses” some cycles. Also, if the clock no longer detects cycles it will switch to a 900 Hz RC oscillator. This feature is normally used to keep time using a 9V battery in case of a power outage (in this case the clock keeps time but nothing is displayed as display multiplexing is done by the mains frequency using a transformer with center tapped secondary)
I have a few that are old enough that the electrolytic caps have dried out, and were having similar issues. Replacing the caps restored them to their former level of performance. It’s amazing how much ripple those old MOS circuits will tolerate.
I non-destructively added GPS to a Heathkit clock: https://www.galacticstudios.org/heathkit-clock-hack/
I still run a 1970’s cube digital clock radio, it was $1 at a garage sale. Stone reliable.
Line frequency is run through a one transistor phase-shift oscillator as AC REF for the clock IC, MM5316 or Sanyo LM8361. It debounces and filters any mains hash.
On power fail, the osc and IC are powered by a 9V battery, the VFD filaments go out so no drain there. But the alarm does not work – once I had a power outage during the time I was supposed to wake up, no alarm beep or radio at all and I was late. DST is a hassle to (re)set the time twice a year.
I had to laugh, no sign of a battery in this MCU version. It would not wake you up if there is a power outage. Sorry, boss.
