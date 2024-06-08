The Cheap CNC3018 Gets A Proper Revamp

Many people have been attracted to the low price and big dreams of the CNC3018 desktop CNC router. If you’re quick, you can pick one up on the usual second-hand sales sites with little wear and tear for a steal. They’re not perfect machines by any stretch of the imagination, but they can be improved upon, and undoubtedly useful so long as you keep your expectations realistic.
[ForOurGood] has set about such an improvement process and documented their journey in a whopping eight-part (so far!) video series. The video linked below is the most recent in the series and is dedicated to creating a brushless spindle motor on a budget.
As you would expect from such a machine, you get exactly what you pay for. The low cost translates to thinner than ideal metal plates, aluminium where steel would be better, lower-duty linear rails, and wimpy lead screws. The spindle also suffers from cost-cutting, as does the size of the stepper motors. But for the price, all is forgiven. The fact that they can even turn a profit on these machines shows the manufacturing prowess of the Chinese factories.
We covered the CNC 3018 a while back, and the comments of that post are a true gold mine for those wanting to try desktop CNC. Warning, though: It’s a fair bit harder to master than 3D printing!
I’ve got the slightly smaller brother of this, and the biggest fundamental issue is getting the thing true. It lacks any mechanism to make accurate adjustments on the frame.
After that, sure the frame would be better steel and the spindle is underpowered, but the biggest issue it turns out is the quality of the milling bits, both those that come with it and those you’ll pick up online.
A friend who works with big industrial machines gave me some old cutting tools from his place. They probably cost more new than my CNC machine did. But it’ll cut steel with them, as I discovered when I accidentally set my safe height too low and cut through a bolt that was holding down the workpiece.
We (rightly) are concerned about stuff like rigidity and so on, but that’s not necessarily the weak point in cheap machines. When the tool cuts like a hot knife through butter, the small servos work fine.
