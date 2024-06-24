In the innocent days of the early 90s the future of personal computing still seemed to be wide open, with pundits making various statements regarding tis potential trajectories. To many, the internet and especially the World Wide Web didn’t seem to be of any major significance, as it didn’t have the reach or bandwidth for the Hot New Thingtm in the world of PCs: multimedia. Enter the CD-ROM, which since its introduction in 1985 had brought the tantalizing feature of seemingly near-infinite storage within reach, and became cheap enough for many in the early 90s. In a recent article by [Harry McCracken] he reflects on this era, and how before long it became clear that it was merely a bubble.
Of course, there was a lot of good in CD-ROMs, especially when considering having access to something like Encarta before Wikipedia and broadband internet was a thing. It also enabled software titles to be distributed without the restrictions of floppy disks. We fondly remember installing Windows 95 (without Internet Explorer) off 13 1.44 MB floppies, followed by a few buckets of Microsoft Office floppies. All pray to the computer gods for no sudden unreadable floppy.
Inevitably, there was a lot of shovelware on CD-ROMs, and after the usefulness of getting free AOL floppies (which you could rewrite), the read-only CD-ROMs you got in every magazine and spam mailing were a big disappointment. Although CD-ROMs and DVDs still serve a purpose today, it’s clear that along with the collapse of the Internet Bubble of the late 90s, early 2000s, optical media has found a much happier place. It’s still hard to beat the sheer value of using CD-R(W)s and DVD-/+R(W)s (and BD-Rs) for offline backups, even if for games and multimedia they do not appear to be relevant any more.
If you’re interested in another depiction of this period, it’s somewhere we’ve been before.
17 thoughts on “How The CD-ROM Lost The Multimedia Dream To The Internet”
Meanwhile, I have still have my LaserDisc player and the THX box set of the Star Wars trilogy.
The 7th Guest was also one of the first games to only be released on cdrom – the (low quality, but still amazing for the time) videos that helped the story unfold were only possible on optical media.
Another major bebefit to CDs: they offer 16-bit lossless audio without DRM. These qualities can be hard to find via online musoc stores, let alone streaming platforms.
Iirc, both Bandcamp and Jamendo offer flac downloads.
7digital as well.
What they also contain is extra data. Little album pictures and song texts (lyrics) for karaoke.
Some higher-end CD players of the 90s could read that hidden data.
I think the CD32 and various CD-i players, maybe the 3DO as, well.
The technology was being more popular in Japan, I assume.
Still, many Audio CDs do silently have such extra data.
As far as backups are concerned, most user-writeable optical media with high enough density to be practical is not necessarily stable long-term.
i did use them to make copies of my games though. on the grounds that i could keep the original safe in its case, and use the burned copy. if it got damaged id just burn another. some games i did this 4 or 5 times. so i never really trusted it for backing up my data.
i never really trusted optical media well enough to use as backup. i did like cash on the barrel game purchases though.
I wouldn’t exactly call it a bubble it’s a near dead media format that has outlasted many other media formats (and yea I still occasionally buy video on optical disk… with 2 little kids in the house it’d handy to have just incase 2 birds happen to f**k on the fiber optic on Tuesday afternoon and the feels like temp outside is 47c with a RH of 89%)
BD is still relevant, though. Streaming is nowhere near in terms of quality.
Also, a physical medium can’t be taken away from us. Online services only last an blink of an eye.
home writeable optical media is good for <10 years. don't ask me how i know, i'm still angry about it.
That’s a bummer. My CD-Rs from 2005 are still readable. I guess storage is a factor, too.
I stored them in a jewel case, each. The jewel cases themselves are in the attic.
Stored away in cardboard boxes filled with news papers..
Pressed CDs are great, burned CDs are garbage. Lost SO much data learning this sad fact.
Physical media may not die just yet however. After all, the cloud giveth, and the cloud taketh away.
What’s missing here: PC Magazines still exist in 2024 and come bundled with DVDs.
So it’s not a dead technology yet, even if most online users aren’t willing to invest in an optical drive anymore.
Also, “shovelware” CDs (aka shareware CDs) did also feature lots of pictures and music, not just software.
They had contained hi-res pictures in BMP, PCX or Targa TGA format, as well as GIF for platform-independence.
Music usually was in MOD format (Amiga tracker) or MIDI format, sometimes WAVE as well.
Sound effects usually had been in VOC format, or WAVE.
Video clips were usually in Video for Windows (AVI), QuickTime (MOV) and Flick (FLI/FLC) format.
MPEG-1 was lesser being used, generally speaking. That’s what Video CD and CD-i were for.
I can’t think of a reason for using optical media anymore, even though I still have cd/dvd/blu-ray r/w drives and media available. The data I backup is currently ~1.8Tb in size. That is a lot of DVDs, and quite a few blu-ray disks. I simply use 4TB+ portable HDD USB 3.0 drives. Manageable and relatively cheap. My idea is to keep all data I want spinning (so to speak, as all data is now on SSDs) and just rotate backup drives thru the years (on site and off site). That way the backup media always stays current and fresh, and the data is always available when I need it. Disk space is really quite ‘cheap’ now, so no reason to archive to read-only disks (unless your truck still has a CD player for example). And if you think about it, most of the data we hold onto is going to be round filed when we leave this life anyway, so don’t need to ‘last’ for 50 years or more. Cold hard truth… Not a gamer BTW other than an occasional say Super Tux Cart or Chess once in awhile.
> remember installing Windows 95 … off 13 1.44 MB floppies
Pretty sure there never was a version on 1,44MiB(!) floppies.
When I copied a friends Win 95 CD to a set of floppies I had to re-format them to/with the DMF[1] (1680 or 1720 KiB) to fit every single CAB file on a single floppy each (the cabs were to large for a “normal” floppy).
see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_floppy_disk_formats?useskin=vector
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Distribution_Media_Format?useskin=vector
