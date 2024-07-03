Years ago there was a sharp divide in desktop computing between the mundane PC-type machines, and the so-called workstations which were the UNIX powerhouses of the day. A lot of familiar names produced these high-end systems, including the king of the minicomputer world, DEC. The late-80s version of their DECstation line had a MIPS processor, and ran ULTRIX and DECWindows, their versions of UNIX and X respectively. When we used one back in the day it was a very high-end machine, but now as [rscott2049] shows us, it can be emulated on an RP2040 microcontroller.
On the business card sized board is an RP2040, 32 MB of PSRAM, an Ethernet interface, and a VGA socket. The keyboard and mouse are USB. It drives a monochrome screen at 1024 x 864 pixels, which would have been quite something over three decades ago.
It’s difficult to communicate how powerful a machine like this felt back in the very early 1990s, when by today’s standards it seems laughably low-spec. It’s worth remembering though that the software of the day was much less demanding and lacking in bloat. We’d be interested to see whether this could be used as an X server to display a more up-to-date application on another machine, for at least an illusion of a modern web browser loading Hackaday on DECWindows.
Full details of the project can be found in its GitHub repository.
3 thoughts on “The Workstation You Wanted In 1990, In Your Pocket”
“a monochrome screen at 1024 x 864 pixels, which would have been quite something over three decades ago.”
Yes and no. Would have been more pixels than most people had even running workstations. But then again they weren’t worried about graphics that much either.
Early 90s? The higher end DEC machines were there and above. (source: father worked at dec mosshill at the time)
“XGA” monitors were present in 1990. Early Sun workstations used your choice of 1600×1100 or 1152×900 at 1bpp. (“bwtwo”)
Anyone running any *N*X would have found that familiar, not unusual.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)