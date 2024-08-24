The history of consumer technology is littered with things that came and went. For whatever reason, consumers never really adopted the tech, and it eventually dies. Some of those concepts seem to persistently hang on, however, such as augmented reality (AR). Most recently, Apple launched its Vision Pro ‘mixed reality’ headset at an absolutely astounding price to a largely negative response and disappointing sale numbers. This impending market flop seems to now have made Meta (née Facebook) reconsider bringing a similar AR device to market.
To most, this news will come as little of a surprise, considering that Microsoft’s AR product (HoloLens) explicitly seeks out (government) niches with substantial budgets, and Google’s smart glasses have crashed and burned despite multiple market attempts. In a consumer market where virtual reality products are already desperately trying not to become another 3D display debacle, it would seem clear that amidst a lot of this sci-fi adjacent ‘cool technology,’ there are a lot of executives and marketing critters who seem to forego the basic question: ‘why would anyone use this?’
In the case of the Apple Vision Pro, the current debate is if augmented reality and spatial computing have any future at all, even as work on a Vision Pro 2 has been suspended. Meanwhile, Meta has decided to keep plugging away on its next VR headset (the predictably named Quest 4), as the VR consumer market so far is relatively healthy for a consumer product with limited mass-consumer appeal but with potential new use cases beyond games.
4 thoughts on “Meta Cancels Augmented Reality Headset After Apple Vision Pro Falls Flat”
these hmds are kind of in fad territory. my quest2 lives in my desk most of the time. would rather see a 3d monitor tech boom frankly.
There are several niche markets for this pricey tech, but no “killer app” as of yet.
Get the cost way down and make it “blend in” and it just might become as ubiquitous as cell phones. But we are several years maybe a decade away from that.
Fiction has shown us the “killer app”.
If you’ve ever used a VR headset, you probably noticed two things: (1) the games themselves offer very little over playing on a 2D screen, other than nausea and headaches; but (2) the menu screens are amazing, and by far the most enjoyable part of the experience.
I feel certain that 90s-style navigable VR worlds will never be a thing. But a 360° desktop that replaces your whole surroundings is really compelling, and if people experienced a polished version of that, I think they would spend real money to replace their existing monitors.
So I appreciate what Apple is going for, and I suspect they came very close to having a hit. They seem to understand that it has to be as convenient as putting on headphones, and that it’s the evolved form of a monitor, not a way to walk around cyberspace. But at $3,500, it’s all moot.
They could (and should) ditch the grotesque external display and the heavy glass-and-metal construction, but even then I think they’ll struggle to get it under $1k or shrink it to the size and weight of a dive mask. But if they (or someone else) could do that, I think a lot of people who tried it would want one.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)