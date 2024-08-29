Radar made a huge impact when it was first invented, allowing objects to be detected using radio waves which would normally be difficult or impossible to observe through other means. Radio waves of all frequencies can be used for radar as well, whether that’s detecting ships beyond the horizon, tracking aircraft near an airport, penetrating the ground, or imaging objects with a high resolution. At the millimeter wavelength it’s fairly easy to detect humans with the right hardware, and using some inexpensive radar modules [Tech Dregs] shows us how to add this capability a home automation system.
Since these modules aren’t trying to image humans with fine detail or detect them at long range, the hardware can be fairly inexpensive. [Tech Dregs] is using the LD2410B modules which have not only an on-board microcontroller but also have the radio antennas used for radar built right onto the PCB. They have a simple binary output which can communicate whether or not a human is detected, but there’s also UART for communicating more details about what the module senses in the room. [Tech Dregs] is using this mode to connect the modules to Home Assistant, where they will be used to help automate his home’s lighting.
The only significant problem he had setting these modules up was getting them built into an enclosure. The short wavelengths used in this type of radar module don’t penetrate solid objects very well at all, so after trying to hide one behind an e-ink screen he eventually settled on hollowing out a space in a bezel with very thin plastic between the module and the room. If you need more out of your radar modules than object detection, though, you can always try building a pulse compression radar which can provide much more accurate ranging of objects.
7 thoughts on “Adding Human Detection To Home Automation”
Another problem I’ve had with these is they work through walls and doors. Makes finding a position for them fun.
That’s what I thought too.
I was surprised about the mounting “behind thin plastic”. I can understand it does not work when mounted behind an E-ink screen. Those things have a lot of electrically conductive wiring in them.
Electronics at (apparently) 24GHz does weird things.
And these cheap versions are probably doppler, so they only detect movement and lying still on the couch does not work.
Reliable occupancy sensors would be difficult. With mounting a VL53L3CX time of flight sensor near every door opening, and then sensing movement direction through doors will get you close, but not perfect. You can put crotch sensors in each possible seat location:
https://hackaday.com/2022/12/12/students-rebel-against-heat-sensing-crotch-monitor-surveillance-devices/
As far back as the ’70-ies and ’80-ies ultrasonic sensors were used, and they were far more sensitive then the current gadgets, because they had more purpose fully built electronics in them, instead of just the minimum to get a signal out of the sensor. There are also (at least) two types of ultrasonic sensors. Time of flight (used for distance measurement) and doppler. The doppler versions can be very sensitive to movement. Inclusive moving leaves of plants in a breeze.
Actually they are exceptionally good at detecting stationary people, and have explicit threshold settings for it. It’s the entire value proposition these have over simple PIR sensors, along with being able to tune different thresholds for different ranges.
Commercial radar sensors for use in burglar alarms have been available for quite some time. They drove the techs at the company I did an intership crazy.. they kept getting alarms during the evening while there was nobody in the building..
Till i pointed at some thick gray pipes along the ceilings.. the sewer pipes for the owners home built on top.. the radar sensors triggered on the water and turds flowing through the pipes…
My home automation is reduced to the bare minimum. When I enter the room, I announce my presence by gently hitting the switch next to the door, which also turns the lights ON immediately. When I leave the room, I hit the same button again and the light is switched OFF instantly. This system does not consume any energy when the light isn’t ON, it does not require updates, it cannot crash or be remotely shut-down by some hacker or an external party that decides to stop all support and shut down their “home automation” servers. This technology is called a “switch” it may seem silly to some today, but it was high-tech some 100 years ago. I’m glad I never updated it since it still works. My grandparents used it and the preferred it over candles and oil lamps, they were over the moon when it was installed, such convenience, life just doesn’t get any better.
Some may find this concept of “a switch” silly, but what I find silly about this video was that a “home automation” system was installed which somehow automatically switches on the lights at six but the user then complains about the fact that the lights are on when nobody is there and that the light wakes him… because the door is open… then blaming the dog for not being able to open the door (so the doors can’t be closed), so a solution must be created to detect humans so that the lights can be out when there aren’t any. Couldn’t he have the lights turned on at a later moment… but that may be too easy, so maybe a schedule of some kind or how about linking the lights to his alarm clock. It all seems so complicated for such a simple problem turning on the lights. Wasn’t the idea behind automation, to make things easier?
PS: I love this sensor, seems fun to play with for all other sorts of projects.
There is a type C version like this LD2410C which has bluetooth application
These are extremely interesting modules at a reasonable price.
Very little documentation
https://hlktech.net/index.php?id=product&cate=SensorModule
Glad you mention them! I got them a few months ago with the intention of integrating into my HA system but have yet to give it a try.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)