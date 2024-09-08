Repairing A Hallicrafters S-120

[MIKROWAVE1] claims he’s not a radio repair guy, but he agreed to look at a malfunctioning Hallicrafters S-120 shortwave receiver. He lets us watch as he tries to get it in shape in the video below. You’ll see that one of his subscribers had done a great job restoring the radio, but it just didn’t work well.

Everything looked great including the restored parts, so it was a mystery why things wouldn’t work. However, every voltage measured was about 20V too low. Turns out that the series fuse resistor had changed value and was dropping too much voltage.

That was an easy fix and got three of the radio’s four bands working. The fourth band had some problems. Fixing some grounding helped, but the converter tube was weak and a new replacement made it work much better.

There were some other minor issues, but in the end, the radio was back to its original glory. We have to warn you that restoring old radios can be addictive. The good news is, thanks to the Internet, you don’t have to figure it all out yourself or find a local expert who will take an apprentice. Hallicrafters was a huge name in the radio business after World War II, and, for that matter, during the war, too.