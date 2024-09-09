Orion Ceases Operations, Future Of Meade Unclear

There was a time when building a telescope was a rite of passage for budding astronomers, much as building a radio was the coming age for electronics folks. These days, many things are cheaper to buy than build, even though we do enjoy building anything we can. Orion was a big name in telescopes for many years. Their parent company also owned Meade and Coronado, both well-known optical brands. A recent video from [Reflactor] brought it to our attention that Orion abruptly ceased operations on July 9th.

We always hate to hear when well-known brands that serve a big part of our community vanish. According to [Reflactor], people who have telescopes with the company for repair are likely to never see them again. [Dylan O’Donnell] also had a video about it (see below), and, as he notes, at that time, the website was still operating, but it’s gone now. To add further fuel to the fire Sky & Telescope ran an article on July 12th saying that Meade was also on the chopping block, although at the time of this writing, their site is still online.

You have to wonder what problems you might have selling telescopes today. Many people live where there is light pollution. We’d like to think there are still people who want to ponder the universe from their backyard, though.

There are still people selling telescopes, so presumably, one of them — maybe Celestron — will take up the slack. Or maybe we’ll see a resurgence in telescope homebrewing.

After all, if you have a 3D printer, you could make a 900 mm telescope on a tight budget. Or, try IKEA.