How Photomultipliers Detect Single Photons

If you need to measure the presence of photons down to a very small number of them, you are looking at the use of a photomultiplier, as explained in a recent video by [Huygens Optics] on YouTube. The only way to realistically measure at such a sensitivity level is to amplify them with a photomultiplier tube (PMT). Although solid-state alternatives exist, this is still a field where vacuum tube-based technology is highly relevant.

Despite being called ‘photomultipliers’, these PMTs actually amplify an incoming current (electron) in a series of dynode stages, to create an output current that is actually easy to quantify for measurement equipment. They find uses in everything from Raman spectroscopy to medical diagnostics and night vision sensors.

The specific PMT that [Huygens Optics] uses in the video is the Hamamatsu R928. This has a spectral response from 185 nm to 900 nm. The electrode mesh is where photons enter the tube, triggering the photo cathode which then ejects electrons. These initial electrons are then captured and amplified by each dynode stage, until the anode grid captures most of the electrons. The R928 has a gain of 1.0 x 107 (10 million) at -1 kV supply voltage, so each dynode multiplies the amount of electrons by six, with a response time of 22 ns.

PMTs are unsurprisingly not cheap, but [Huygens Optics] was lucky to find surplus R928s on Marktplaats (Dutch online marketplace) for €100 including a cover, optics and a PCB with the socket, high-voltage supply (Hamamatsu C4900) and so on. Without documentation the trick was to reverse-engineer the PCB’s connections to be able to use it. In the video the components and their function are all briefly covered, as well as the use of opamps like the AD817 to handle the output signal of the R928. Afterwards the operation of the PMT is demonstrated, which makes clear just how sensitive the PMT is as it requires an extremely dark space to not get swamped with photons.

An interesting part about the demonstration is that it also shows the presence of thermionic emissions: anode dark current in the datasheet. This phenomenon is countered by cooling the PMT to prevent these emissions if it is an issue. In an upcoming video the R928 will be used for more in-depth experiments, to show much more of what these devices are capable of.

Thanks to [cliff claven] for the tip.