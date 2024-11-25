Solar Orbiter Takes Amazing Solar Pictures

There’s an old joke that they want to send an exploratory mission to the sun, but to save money, they are going at night. The European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter has gotten as close as anything we’ve sent to study our star on purpose, and the pictures it took last year were from less than 46 million miles away. That sounds far away, but in space terms, that’s awfully close to the nuclear furnace. The pictures are amazing, and the video below is also worth watching.

Because the craft was so close, each picture it took was just a small part of the sun’s surface. ESA stitched together multiple images to form the final picture, which shows the entire sun as 8,000 pixels across. We’ll save you the math. We figure each pixel is worth about 174 kilometers or 108 miles, more or less.

The stunning images used the Polarimetric and Helioseismic Imager and the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager. The first instrument snapped the visible light and the magnetic field lines. It also provided a velocity map. The UV instrument took pictures of the corona.

Understanding the sun is important because it greatly impacts our life on Earth. Technology is especially sensitive, and, lest we forget, massive solar disruptions have happened before.