Conventional wisdom has it that the solid state era in electronics began in 1948 with the invention of the transistor, or if you wish to split hairs, with the 1930s invention by the Russian [Oleg Losev] of an early form of tunnel diode. But there’s an earlier amplifier technology that used a solid state circuit which is largely forgotten, and [AWA Communication Technologies Museum] has featured it in a new video. We’re talking of course about the carbon microphone amplifier, a piece of telephone technology which made its way into consumer electronics.
The carbon microphone is a container of loosely packed carbon granules acted upon by a diaphragm. Vibrations from sound compress and decompress the granules, changing the electrical resistance of the carbon. It was the standard microphone used in telephone handsets for most of the twentieth century. Being a resistor it can be placed in a potential divider circuit that produces some significant voltage swings, so when the vibrations come from a high-impedance earpiece it can make an amplifier. It’s not a very good amplifier, it has lousy bandwidth, distortion, and noise characteristics, but it was just about good enough to be paired with a 1920s crystal set. In the video below the break we see a variety of the devices, and even hear them in action sounding very tinny indeed. At the time it must have seemed miraculous to be at the forefront of the new technology though, and we can’t help admiring some of the construction intricacies.
Carbon microphone amplifiers may be rare today, but for all that we’ve touched on them before.
4 thoughts on “A Hundred Year Old Solid State Amplifier”
Is this really solid state? Like it relies on mechanical compression of particulate to work.
Isn’t a vacuum tube just about as solid state?
I’m speaking under correction, but I think that the article could mean “active component” in contrast to a passive one.
And because it’s not involving a thermionic valve, so the logic goes, it must be solid-state. It’s not a semi-conductor, though.
If it’s a solid-state part or not also depends on how we define “electro mechanical device”, maybe. An classic relay is electro-mechanical.
Is the carbon mic amp electro-mechanical? If it is, then it’s not solid-state?
(To my knowledge, in my country we use electron tube/semi-conductor distinction rather than electron tube vs solid-state. I’m not used to solid-state term.)
Except that a variable resistor (which is what that was) is still a passive device. There is absolutely nothing about it that is “solid state”. And as you say, of course, the term “solid state” is a very poor one anyway.
An electret microphone varies capacitance as it is affected by incident sound waves, and that is every bit as “solid state” (i.e., none) as a carbon microphone.
A semiconductor is solid state device, but not all solid state devices are semiconductors.
Solid state is just a very old confusing marketing term that was intended to indicates to potential buyers that a device doesn’t include “old technology” vacuum tubes. That it is made from non-hollow components, hence the term solid. You could argue that components with moving parts are not solid state, but how microscopic is the movement allowed to be in order to pass or fail that definition? But keep in mind that “solid state” is just a marketing term and not a scientific definition.
Regarding the article/video, I was pleasantly surprised to hear about this technology. I was expecting an early implementation of magnetic amplifiers which is also a very cool concept and more serious and practical than you’d might expect.
