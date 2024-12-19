Dial-up modems used to be the default way of accessing the Internet, but times have moved on. They’re now largely esoteric relics from a time gone by. With regular old phone lines rather hard to come by these days, [Peter Mount] decided to try getting a pair of dial-up modems working over VoIP instead.
The build started with a pair of Linksys PAP2T VoIP phone adapters, which were originally designed for hooking regular phones up to VoIP systems. He paired each US Robotics modem with a PAP2T, and then hooked both into a VoIP Private Branch Exchange which he set up using 3cx on a Raspberry Pi 3B+. The Pi also acted as a server for the modems to connect to. It took a lot of fiddly configuration steps, but he found success in the end. On YouTube, he demonstrates the setup—with that glorious modem sound—communicating successfully at a rate of 9600 baud.
It’s nice to see this vintage hardware communicating in a what is effectively a simulated world created entirely within modern hardware. We’ve seen similar projects before, like this attempt to get dial-up going over Discord. If you’re doing your own odd-ball screechy communications experiments, don’t hesitate to drop us a line!
One thought on “Getting Dial-Up To Work Over VOIP Isn’t Always Easy”
VOIP codecs intended for coding voice are going to really mess with tones used for data, and the modems have to fall back to pretty low rates to make it through the lossy compression. I’m surprised they can make it to 4800 bps.
I’ll guess the landline VOIP codecs don’t throw away as much as the GSM ones did — they were awful. 300 bps was do-able. 1200 bps generally not, even though the underlying GSM bit rate was in the neighborhood of 13 kbps. Some phones of that era did have a 9600 bps serial port that twiddled the GSM bitstream unmediated by a voice codec, which was cool.
Maybe a solution is text to speech over VOIP and speech recognition on the receiving end :-)
